LINCOLN – The giant stuffies featured in the latest Visit Rhode Island tourism campaign have been locally sourced, not in Narragansett or South Kingstown where the real ones are found, but in Symmetry’s Lincoln factory.
The oversized stuffies, or stuffed quahogs, are a Rhode Island cuisine made of quahogs stuffed with breadcrumbs and other ingredients. The stuffie along with a human-sized bottle of hot sauce are the centerpieces of a new campaign by the Rhode Island Department of Commerce to encourage tourism.
The stuffies will appear in various airports across the country that offer direct flights to and from Rhode Island, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore.
The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan is the first recipient of the massive stuffie, with the display installed over Labor Day weekend.
Another stuffie will be displayed at the upcoming Big E in Springfield, Mass., before being shipped off to one of the aforementioned airports.
Rhode Island Commerce first announced the plan to use sculptures of the iconic seafood dish to attract travelers to the Ocean State in April.
Upon hearing the announcement, Julie Lancia, creative director of Symmetry, asked if they could be the ones to execute the vision.
“I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if a Rhode Island company made something to represent Rhode Island,” said Lancia.
“It’s important that local manufacturers here have support from the state so we can continue to do business here and continue to employ people that are from here,” she added. “Now we can proudly say these stuffies are made in Rhode Island by Rhode Islanders.”
Symmetry, located at 55 Industrial Circle, is an international manufacturing company that was started in Rhode Island 42 years ago by Lancia’s late father, Rocco Lancia.
Lancia now works alongside her brother, Steven Lancia, who is the acting CEO.
Symmetry has a long and eye-catching resume of creations, including life-sized M&Ms, FAO Schwarz displays, and a 28-foot tall Optimus Prime in Hong Kong. The company also receives business from companies such as Disney and Universal.
Their most notable local contribution is the dragon that sits atop the Providence Children’s Museum, and now, the stuffies.
Lancia and her team worked for several weeks to perfect and create two stuffies, which stand approximately 6 feet tall and weigh about 200 pounds. The team also created two hot sauce bottles to accompany the stuffies, all of which are made of styrofoam.
The bottles double as TV stands, and will hold monitors where videos of local fishermen will be displayed to help educate would-be tourists on Rhode Island and the story behind the quahog.
When asked about the colorful feedback regarding the display, Lancia said that R.I. Commerce was very specific with what they wanted the stuffie to look like, and Symmetry simply helped to make Commerce’s vision and design a reality.
As creative director, Lancia told The Breeze, it was her job to oversee the production and to make sure the shell “looked like a shell, the plate looked like a plate, things like that.”
The installations cost about $76,000 total, and are part of a larger $4.4 million marketing campaign geared toward increasing tourism.
Lancia said she hopes the display will be effective in both attracting visitors to Rhode Island and attracting more local business and clients for Symmetry.
“It would be a great thing if we could do more here in Rhode Island,” she said. “My brother and I have been adamant about keeping the company here. We’ve been approached many times to move the factory out of the state, but it’s never been an option for us. It’s our family legacy and it’s who we are.”
