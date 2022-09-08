LINCOLN – There’s been a for sale sign up at the former Lincoln Memorial School on Lonsdale Avenue for a few months, and officials now say they are ready to get serious about their plans for the future of the building.
The two-and-a-half-story brick school, which sits at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street/Route 123, was designed by architect John F. O’Malley in 1919. It was built around 1920-1922 as the town’s memorial to its World War I service members on the site of an earlier school run by the Lonsdale Company.
The historic building most recently housed the administrative offices for the Lincoln School Department, which vacated the building last year to move to the high school campus. When the School Department left, the building was turned over to the town.
Since then, Town Administrator Phil Gould said they’ve put out a request for proposals and hired a real estate agent to help manage a potential sale of the property. The 13,602-square-foot building is being advertised by Cushman & Wakefield/Hayes & Sherry as a potential multi-family redevelopment project inside a “fully operational building with all services and on-site parking.”
In the coming weeks, Gould said, he plans to sit down with real estate agents, the newly-hired town planner and Town Council members to discuss “the direction we want to go in” regarding the building. If possible, he said he’d like for the agents to attend the next council meeting this month.
The request for proposals did not specifically promote the building as affordable housing, Gould said, but so far, “none of the interest has been for anything other than housing.”
“We’ll need to look at the type of housing that should go there, talk about providing opportunities for potential developers coming in, and make sure that we’re making the best decisions for that property and getting the best return for the town,” Gould told The Valley Breeze.
One of the major pieces to consider, he said, is the town’s recently-established affordable housing fund, which created a separate fund for fees paid by developers in lieu of building affordable units. Officials are considering using that money to help develop affordable housing projects in town.
“We can potentially help expand our affordable housing stock with this,” Gould said, “... but we certainly want input from the council and others to make sure it’s a good, data-driven decision.”
