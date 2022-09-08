Copy of MAIN LIN Memorial School

The former Lincoln Memorial School in Lonsdale, most recently used as the Lincoln School Department’s administrative offices, may have a future as housing.

LINCOLN – There’s been a for sale sign up at the former Lincoln Memorial School on Lonsdale Avenue for a few months, and officials now say they are ready to get serious about their plans for the future of the building.

The two-and-a-half-story brick school, which sits at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Front Street/Route 123, was designed by architect John F. O’Malley in 1919. It was built around 1920-1922 as the town’s memorial to its World War I service members on the site of an earlier school run by the Lonsdale Company.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.