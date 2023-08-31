LINCOLN – Most Lincoln students returned to school on Aug. 30, but it’s not too early to plan for a day off, and it’s not too late to be reminded of bus and school zone safe practices, say officials
The town reminds residents and drivers to be extra cautious on the roads around schools at all hours of the day and night, since students may have extracurricular activities occurring after or before school.
The speed limit in the school zones is 20 mph, but drivers may want to go slower during busy times such as school pick-up and drop-off in the event that a student is attempting to cross the street.
Staff advise that children age 10 and under should be accompanied by or closely watched by an adult while crossing the road.
The town asks that parents review proper pedestrian practices with their students, regardless of age, to ensure students are crossing the street in a safe manner.
Pedestrians should look left, right and left again before walking across the street. While walking, students should stay alert and aware.
If possible, the town recommends that students cross streets at corners and use traffic signals and crosswalks where applicable.
As a reminder for drivers, yellow flashing lights on a school bus indicate that the bus driver is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.
When the bus flashes red lights and extends the “stop” arm, that means children are about to get on or off of the bus and drivers are required by law to stop. Drivers must stay at a complete stop and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving, before drivers can start driving again.
Though the 2023-2024 school year has just begun, students and parents should be aware of which days are no-school days.
For information on school closings, early dismissals, etc. specific to elementary schools, the middle school and the high school, and for more information, visit www.lincolnps.org and click “calendar.”
The entire district is out of school this Friday, Sept. 1, and next Monday, Sept. 4.
