LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department is commending three of its officers for their life-saving actions during a fire earlier this month.
On Oct. 10, Lincoln’s Sgt. Brendan Legare and Officers Patrick Tordoya and Steven Bradley responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire at a six-unit apartment building on School Street.
They were told that residents may be trapped on the third floor, and upon arrival immediately entered the building to evacuate the residents.
“Hearing voices inside the third-floor apartment, one of them being a young child, the officers kicked the apartment door in an attempt to rescue the residents,” a press release states. “When Sgt. Legare and Officer Bradley kicked the door in, they were immediately overcome with smoke and heat and dropped to the floor while still attempting to save the residents.”
The release states that at the rear exit of the third-floor apartment, Officer Tordoya crawled on the floor to avoid the smoke and was able to enter the apartment, helping to bring a young boy and his mother to safety.
Officers remained on the scene and assisted the Fire Department until additional personnel arrived.
All other residents of the building were evacuated safely by the police officers on the scene, police stated, with no major injuries reported. One resident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“The three officers involved in this incident displayed courage and bravery beyond their call of duty,” the Lincoln Police Department stated. “Their selfless actions that night are a prime example of the dedication and service that the Lincoln Police Department wishes to provide for our residents. There is no doubt these officers should be recognized for saving multiple lives that night.”
