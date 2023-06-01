LINCOLN – In the interest of improved public safety, Lincoln officials are looking to build a new, centralized rescue station that would cost some $14 million.

Lincoln currently has two operational rescue stations, one in Albion and one in Lonsdale. The Lonsdale station, previously the fire station, is described by Town Administrator Phil Gould as inefficient and in need of improvements.

NorthernRI
NorthernRI

What a massive missed opportunity by the town to do public safety right. They need to build a proper public safety complex for police and rescue and just get it done at the same time. The police station “addition” they got about 9-10 years ago wasnt even sufficient for early 2000s never mind a growing town. It is really disappointing to see the decrepit police station left behind again. With possible grants and ARPA funds to offset the costs this is the ideal time for tax payers and the town as a whole to do this right.

