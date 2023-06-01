LINCOLN – In the interest of improved public safety, Lincoln officials are looking to build a new, centralized rescue station that would cost some $14 million.
Lincoln currently has two operational rescue stations, one in Albion and one in Lonsdale. The Lonsdale station, previously the fire station, is described by Town Administrator Phil Gould as inefficient and in need of improvements.
“If you have the Lonsdale rescue out on a call and somebody is calling for service on the Lincoln/Pawtucket line for an emergency, that backup rescue is coming from Albion, and is a 12-minute ride with lights and sirens on,” he said.
If the town had a centralized rescue, response time would be cut in half, and it would be able to house a third rescue. Officials estimate the center of Lincoln to be around Old River Road near Town Hall, though an exact location has not been delineated.
In total, the project is not to exceed $14 million, and the town is planning on going to bond for the funds. Officials say some remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds could also be used. Additionally, Gould said there are potential grants from Sen. Jack Reed’s office specifically geared toward fire houses and rescue stations that Lincoln will try to apply for as well. If the town does utilize ARPA funds and receives grants, it would not have to borrow the full $14 million.
“We need a study that backs up the thought of having a centralized rescue,” said Councilor Arthur Russo, who said he anticipates some pushback from Lonsdale and Albion residents who are currently living close to the existing rescue stations.
At a special Town Council meeting last Wednesday, the council unanimously approved a resolution for a bond. It will now have to pass the R.I. General Assembly before being voted on by Lincoln residents.
“In conjunction with the chief of the town rescue service, it has been determined that a centrally located rescue facility housing all of the town’s rescue apparatus would be in the best interest to serve our town’s residents in the most expedient and safest manner,” stated the resolution.
The council also discussed a bond not to exceed $25 million for the rehabilitation of Lincoln’s elementary schools. This request for a bond must also go to the General Assembly before being voted on by residents at a special election. With this project, Lincoln plans on adding gyms and science labs to local elementary schools, all of which currently use one space for both sports and lunch.
The town is working quickly to start the project, as temporary bonuses expire at the end of this year. The Town Council and School Committee would need to approve final projects and budgets before Sept. 15.
The finalized plans will be submitted to teh Rhode Island Department of Education for approval in December. If all goes according to plan, developers will sign contracts by Dec. 30, and the project would then qualify for an additional 15 percent in state aid. The project would finish, at the latest, in December 2028. The town is expected to receive reimbursement of around 50 percent from the state.
Neither the rescue service nor school bond have specific dates for votes.
(1) comment
What a massive missed opportunity by the town to do public safety right. They need to build a proper public safety complex for police and rescue and just get it done at the same time. The police station “addition” they got about 9-10 years ago wasnt even sufficient for early 2000s never mind a growing town. It is really disappointing to see the decrepit police station left behind again. With possible grants and ARPA funds to offset the costs this is the ideal time for tax payers and the town as a whole to do this right.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.