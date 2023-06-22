LINCOLN – Due to vandalism and misuse, the town typically keeps public park restrooms locked.
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department staff are now trying to figure out a way to keep park restrooms secure but still usable for casual park-goers.
“We need to keep the bathrooms secure, but not so secure that nobody can use them,” said Parks and Recreation Commission Chairperson John Sharkey at a June 14 meeting.
“If you go down there with your granddaughter on the weekend and little Susie needs to go to the bathroom, you should not have to take her home to go to the bathroom,” he said.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Winslow said he has looked into installing combination locks on the restrooms, but they wouldn’t be of much help to the general public, since they would need a code to access the facilities.
“That person with their granddaughter in a park on a random day wouldn’t have a code,” said Winslow.
Sharkey suggested that park-goers could simply call the Parks and Recreation Department to get the restroom code, but staff is typically only available on weekdays during normal business hours.
Additionally, concern was raised that frequently giving out restroom codes could potentially lead to the codes quickly circulating, which would leave the restroom constantly unlocked and render the combination lock useless.
Sharkey mentioned that a benefit of combination locks is that their codes can be easily changed if needed, and Winslow proposed the possibility of locks set on timers depending on the event. For example, if someone is renting out a park for the day for a party, they could perhaps be given a temporary restroom code that would expire after 24 hours.
In the event of a Little League game, Winslow said having a combination lock would be useful and would eliminate the need for coaches to carry keys, but coaches would still have to remember to lock the restrooms with the code at the end of the games or practices.
Sharkey and Winslow said that ideally, the restrooms would be unlocked and opened all of the time, but that’s not realistic given the trend of vandalism and misuse.
“Lime Acres was one of the last ones we left open, and then vandalism happens or people walk in and see something that shouldn’t be going on in there, and we spend half a year either fixing or replacing things for the bathroom,” said Winslow.
He said there is more research regarding combination locks that needs to be done before the town makes any decisions, but Sharkey offered to test combination locks in Lonsdale if necessary.
“We need to do something, because right now, this isn’t working,” said Sharkey, referring to the current public park restroom situation.
