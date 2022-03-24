LINCOLN — A series of bills pending before the General Assembly aims at expanding Rhode Island’s affordable housing stock, which would bring changes to Lincoln’s planning and development process if passed.
The one making the most waves is House Bill H-6638, a bill that would prohibit single-family residential zoning.
The proposed law would also mandate that communities with more than 20,000 residents amend their comprehensive plans to allow for multi-unit housing in single-family zones by no later than next June. Lincoln has about 22,529 residents, according to the last census.
In short, single-family-only zoning would not be allowed.
Municipalities that do not comply with the proposed legislation would be forced to adopt zoning that allows for “middle housing,” or duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, townhouses and cottage clusters.
House Bill 6638 was set to be heard this week.
Several municipalities passed resolutions in opposition to the bill, including Smithfield and Woonsocket. Eighteen municipalities out of 39 would be impacted by the bill.
Smithfield’s town manager Randy Rossi said the bill would circumvent the process for reasonable growth in local communities.
Woonsocket Councilman James Cournoyer called the legislation absurd, and said it’s an attempt by the state to “micromanage” cities and towns while increasing density in “already dense communities.”
While Lincoln officials stopped short of passing an official resolution last week, they hinted that the proposed bill would spell serious changes locally if passed.
Councilor TJ Russo asked Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto for help drafting a resolution in opposition of H-6638. He also asked DeSisto to keep an eye on the other 11 affordable housing bills that could potentially take powers away from local planning and zoning boards.
“If passed, this would essentially re-work the zoning map for this town and make it so that multi-family housing would be allowed in any zone,” DeSisto explained this week. “TJ is exactly right – it really negates local control.”
Another bill, DeSisto noted, would cut down on the amount of time local boards have to act on local applications. “There are a lot of other issues,” he said.
Russo said he’s generally supportive of affordable housing, but at the end of the day, the council will be answering phone calls from constituents “asking how we could allow this to happen.”
“I want to be sure those phone calls are routed to our delegation who voted on this,” he said, adding that Lincoln has made “great strides” in affordable housing without state intervention.
“We’re doing it our way, so to speak, in accordance with our comprehensive plan. For the state to come in and essentially say you’re not doing a good job so we’re going to force you to do this by taking away single-family zoning – I can’t imagine what will happen in some of our neighborhoods when people start building housing with five or six units next to small, single-family houses,” he said.
The tools could benefit the town in some ways, but Russo believes they’d probably cause more damage than they intend to by limiting the town’s ability to control development.
Councilor Bruce Ogni agreed, saying, “I don’t like the fact that the State of Rhode Island is trying to essentially run our town.”
Councilor Pam Azar asked what Lincoln’s founding fathers would think.
“A lot of planning has gone into this town since its inception, with different areas being agricultural and such. I’m in disbelief that this is even a subject of discussion,” she said.
Affordable housing package proposed
In addition to H-6638, 11 other affordable housing bills were introduced earlier this month by House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Rep. June Speakman, chairwoman of the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Rhode Island Low and Moderate Income Housing Act.
The bills “aim to streamline development, provide more complete and timely information about housing and help municipalities meet their affordable housing goals,” according to a press release.
The proposed bills include the following:
2022-H 7942 changes the definition of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU, also called an in-law apartment), and removes the requirement that an ADU be occupied by someone related to the principal residence.
The proposed law would allow for ADUs in large-lot residential districts, and allow communities to count ADUs toward their low- and moderate- income housing goal.
2022-H 7941 provides that multi-family rental apartment units built under a comprehensive permit may be calculated toward meeting the requirements of the low- or moderate- income-housing inventory.
The goal is for 10 percent of the homes in every R.I. community to be designated as affordable. Only six municipalities have met that goal so far.
2022-H 7948 provides that mobile and manufactured homes may likewise be included in the affordable housing count.
2022-H 7949 would update the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act, revising the procedure for approval of those projects and removing the requirement for a pre-application hearing.
The bill would revise the appeal procedure followed by the State Housing Appeals Board, or SHAB. It would also require the Rhode Island Housing Resources Commission to provide “all space, clerical, and other assistance as the board may require.”
For context, the SHAB handles appeals of affordable housing projects that were denied at the municipal level. Lincoln currently has one appeal before the SHAB: the Breakneck Hollow application for housing off Breakneck Hill Road.
Under 2022-H 7945, the SHAB would be required to issue decisions and orders no later than nine months after receiving an applicant’s statement. If not, a judgment would be issued in favor of the applicant.
The bill would also change the composition of the SHAB by adding two more members.
Under 2022-H 7940, the deputy secretary of commerce for housing would become the secretary of commerce for housing, a cabinet-level position reporting to the governor.
2022-H 7943 aims at repurposing “schools and other vacant and unused municipal buildings” as part of a statewide affordable housing program.
The law would require the League of Cities and Towns to provide Rhode Island Housing with a list of all vacant and unused municipal buildings for potential conversion into housing.
2022-H 7946 would require Rhode Island Housing to maintain records on the number of Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers used in each community.
Under 2022-H 7944, an online affordable housing database would be established.
