40 Walker St., where the Walker Lofts will be.

LINCOLN – The owners of Walker Lofts have entered a 12-year tax stabilization agreement with the town of Lincoln.

The vacant Saylesville Mills will see the addition of 126 apartment units spread across four historic textile manufacturing buildings off Walker Street. Two buildings will be demolished for the purposes of tenant parking and a new courtyard.

