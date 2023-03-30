LINCOLN – The owners of Walker Lofts have entered a 12-year tax stabilization agreement with the town of Lincoln.
The vacant Saylesville Mills will see the addition of 126 apartment units spread across four historic textile manufacturing buildings off Walker Street. Two buildings will be demolished for the purposes of tenant parking and a new courtyard.
The project received preliminary plan approval in February of 2020, and was granted full approval from the Planning Board in October of 2021.
Due to complications related to the COVID pandemic, construction has been delayed as Walker Lofts representatives have sought a tax stabilization agreement with Lincoln.
After the March 21 Town Council meeting, they now have.
The tax stabilization agreement, or TSA, offers a business or development a tax reduction to encourage expansion, redevelopment and rehabilitation to new or existing properties. The primary objective is to expand the property tax base in Lincoln.
Stabilization agreements phase in the increased value of a property more slowly over time, with the full value established ahead of time by year until it’s at a full tax assessment.
All members of the council voted in favor of the TSA with the exception of Councilor Bruce Ogni, who has been hesitant about the TSA from the initial proposal.
Ogni said granting the TSA would set a “bad precedent,” and he believes that “if you come into a development, you should be prepared to finance the development and pay for it as such as just about every other person has ever done.”
The other council members had differing opinions, saying that with the help of the TSA, the future Walker Lofts will reinvigorate that part of Saylesville, and will make the overall community a better and safer place.
Councilor Arthur Russo Jr., the representative from Saylesville, said “some projects are in need of a little assistance, and the Saylesville Mill area is in need of attention.”
Russo also mentioned that historically, carefully evaluated TSAs have been advantageous to the town.
“There have been some properties in town that over the years have received a tax stabilization and when that was granted, those areas have prospered and have become centers of community,” he said.
At previous meetings, Russo has used Target at the Lincoln Mall as an example. He said the shopping center was in decline, but with Target opening with the help of a TSA, the store transformed the mall. Russo also used R1 Karting as a successful and profitable example of the benefits of entering a TSA.
Of the planned 126 units, 32 apartments (or 25 percent of the units) will be affordable housing. Because of tax exemptions associated with affordable housing, officials say the tax stabilization will only apply to the other 75 percent of units.
The renovations and construction of Walker Lofts as a whole is expected to cost around $40 million and it is estimated that it will take three to four years to complete.
