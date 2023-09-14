LINCOLN – Capt. Kyle Wingate says addressing traffic violations and complaints is a top priority for the Lincoln Police Department.
“Speeding and traffic related concerns are the most common complaints we receive at the Lincoln Police Department,” he said.
Wingate said formal traffic complaints are made several times per month by residents across town, but informal complaints are made on a regular weekly basis. The high quantity of complaints has forced Lincoln PD to prioritize road safety.
Most complaints relate to speeding on residential streets and neighborhoods throughout town, and rarely pertain to any highway activity, according to officials.
For LPD, a common response to these concerns is saturating problem areas with officers, but Wingate said this can be difficult due to limited resources.
Another avenue of response is conducting a traffic study where driving data across Lincoln is collected and studied.
Wingate noted that in these studies, “the overwhelming majority” of drivers are actually operating their vehicles safely, obeying the speed limit and other rules of the road.
“It’s a small portion of the drivers that are speeding and generating the complaints,” he said.
Data collected from January through July shows that there have been 1,466 stops made by the Lincoln Police Department.
A driver can be stopped for a variety of reasons in addition to speeding, such as reckless driving, using a mobile device while driving, driving without a seatbelt, or something such as expired registration.
Wingate said drivers in Lincoln are pulled over and given citations for all of the above reasons, not necessarily just speeding.
“Most tickets are a mix,” he said.
In the past six months, Wingate reported that 460 total traffic citations were given.
Data from the LPD shows that the month of March saw the most motor vehicle stops, with 321 vehicles being pulled over. July and May had the least amount of stops; during both months, 172 motor vehicles were stopped by Lincoln Police.
During March, the most citations were given: 108. June had the fewest citations given at 48.
According to LPD data included in each month’s Town Council agenda packet, there are more warnings each month than there are citations.
For example, Lincoln Police issued 138 warnings and gave out 75 tickets during the month of April. Some months have a smaller gap between the amount of warnings and citations given; the month of January saw 96 citations and 111 warnings.
The Lincoln Police Department reminds drivers to always go the speed limit, to buckle up, to stay off of mobile devices, and to never drive under the influence. The town also urges drivers to take extra caution when driving in or around school zones.
