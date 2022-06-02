LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board has given the OK to two proposed developments in town.
The board gave We Dig Investments LLC the green light on May 25 to proceed with their Kendall Drive subdivision, which calls for the reconfiguration of five residential lots into 10. A new cul-de-sac will be constructed. Kendall Drive is off Old Louisquisset Pike, just before Cobble Hill Road.
The Planning Board voted to approve the so-called Fairgrounds subdivision at the preliminary plan level.
One concern was the town’s affordable housing requirement. Town Planner Al Ranaldi said the applicant originally planned to have two deed-restricted low/moderate-income housing units. Now, they’re asking to pay a fee in lieu of offering affordable units.
The board agreed to approve the application with the following conditions:
• The applicant acquire necessary permits from the Narragansett Bay Commission and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management;
• The developer must install a vegetative buffer;
• The applicant pays the affordable housing fee.
The second application before the board was a proposed multi-family housing development at the corner of Smithfield and Higginson avenues.
Jorica Development is looking to redevelop 16,575 square feet of vacant land, building a five-unit townhouse-style building. Two of the units would be deed-restricted as affordable units.
Ranaldi said the town has been working with the applicant to make sure any concerns are met regarding the developer’s plans for snow removal, parking, interior circulation and trash removal.
The development is allowed under Lincoln’s regulations with a special use permit from the Zoning Board. Ranaldi said the Zoning Board hasn’t received an application for the project yet. An attorney for the applicant said they need master plan approval before they can go to zoning.
Planning Board Vice Chairperson Michael Reilly asked about future plans for a traffic study, noting that speed is an issue at that corner. The attorney said they could provide more testimony about traffic at the next level of approval.
The board approved the project at the master plan level so that it can be sent to the Zoning Board for further review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.