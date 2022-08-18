LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board will review a slate of housing projects during next Wednesday’s meeting, starting with a revised application for Edgewood Estates.
Edgewood Developer LLC submitted plans to subdivide roughly 2.5 acres of vacant land near Mussey Brook Road on New River Road earlier this year, along with an application for a zone change. The developer withdrew applications in February, at the advice of the town planner, and opted to re-submit a fresh set of plans.
The new application calls for seven homes, an increase from five. They’re again seeking a zoning change from RS-20 zoning, which requires a minimum lot area of 20,000 square feet, to RG-7, which requires a lot area of 7,000 square feet.
The Lincoln Water Commission has indicated that there’s enough water capacity in town for fire suppression, but not for domestic water use at this time.
Town Engineer Leslie Quish said they’re in the process of running a hydraulic analysis, but in the meantime, they’re requiring the developer to install wells and surface laterals to connect to the town’s water supply in the future.
If the developer receives master plan approval next week, they’ll have to appear before the Town Council for a public hearing on the proposed zoning change.
Another project back before the board from February is The Fairgrounds at Kendall Drive, a new 10-home cul-de-sac near Twin River. We Dig Investments is asking for a waiver for granite curbing, since they’re experiencing significant supply delays. Instead, they’d like to install concrete curbing on the roadway.
The Seaview Realty LLC is coming back before the Planning Board to request an extension on their three-home Pascale Drive subdivision off River Road. A Pascale Drive resident unsuccessfully appealed the project in March, pausing the vesting period for the plan. The developer is looking for a 60-day extension so they can tackle the landscaping.
Finally, the board will hear from Cezar Nehme for the first time concerning a proposed minor subdivision at Lower River Road and Avenue A. He’s proposing to subdivide one lot into two residential lots. The board will have to consider the issue of an existing nonconforming structure on the property.
