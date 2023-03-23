LINCOLN – After four decades of serving Lincoln, Police Chief Brian Sullivan is retiring.
“It was a very bittersweet and difficult decision,” said Sullivan, “I’ve loved coming to work every single day.”
Sullivan grew up in Lincoln and began his career with the Lincoln Police Department in 1982 as a dispatcher, with the goal of one day being an officer.
“it was my ambition since high school,” he said.
The road to becoming an officer was a bumpy one, said Sullivan. Due to deafness in his right ear, the former chief would not recommend Sullivan to the police academy, even though he was qualified for the job. This resulted in Sullivan filing a lawsuit against the academy, and after an almost 3-year battle, a judge eventually ruled in his favor.
In 1988, Sullivan was sworn in as a patrolman. Four years later, in 1992, became a juvenile detective, was promoted to sergeant in 1998, lieutenant in 2000, deputy chief in 2002, and finally to chief in 2008.
In March of 2021, while holding the position of chief, Sullivan was appointed interim town administrator by former Town Administrator Joseph Almond and the Town Council.
“I knew the people at Town Hall, I knew the community, and after discussions with Joe (Almond), I thought going in as interim town administrator was the best thing I could do to serve the residents of Lincoln,” he said.
He acted in the position until the town could hold a special election, and in September 2021, he administered the oath of office to his former co-worker and current town administrator, Phil Gould.
“It was full circle and very much a Lincoln story,” said Gould. “Brian is commendable and honorable... I have the utmost respect for him professionally and on a personal, friendship level.”
Sullivan and Gould worked together as D.A.R.E officers toward the beginning of their careers, something Sullivan said was one of his favorite parts of the job.
As he continued to climb through the ranks, Sullivan made a point to stay involved with the community youth.
“I really liked going to the elementary schools, reading books, answering questions, and building connections,” he said.
Sullivan said he was also committed to building relationships with residents across Lincoln by speaking with church groups and neighborhood watch groups, attending community events, and going out, meeting people and starting conversations with them.
“His love for the community and the citizens of Lincoln was evident on a daily basis.” Capt. Kyle Wingate said. Wingate described Sullivan as a “fair, honest and respectable leader.”
Despite his many career accomplishments, including being the head of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, Sullivan said that what he is most proud of is his family.
Sullivan told The Breeze he wouldn’t be where he is today without the constant love and support of his parents, as well as his wife and his daughter, someone he referred to as his biggest fan.
According to Sullivan, cop is not only a slang term for a police officer, but also an acronym for “care of people,” which he said is something he’ll miss while transitioning into retirement.
“That’s what being in law enforcement is all about,” he said. “Of course you want to catch the bad guys, but the real point of the job is that you care for people.”
Sullivan also said he will miss those he works with and alongside, calling them a “good, hard-working, special group of individuals.”
“I’ll miss him as chief,” Gould said. “He is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He’s a very compassionate, empathetic person who took great pride in his profession. He has great interpersonal skills and was so dedicated to Lincoln, and that’s a legacy he will leave.”
The town of Lincoln is searching for a new police chief, but until then, Capt. Christopher Nightingale will step in for Sullivan.
“I can’t believe how fast time has gone. I had a wonderful career and I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Sullivan. “I loved being here so much, I never even thought of it as a job.”
