LINCOLN — Two longtime Lincoln Police officers have been promoted to the rank of captain.
Lincoln’s newest captains are Kyle Wingate and Christopher Nightingale.
Their lives and careers have followed similar paths. Both are Lincoln residents who graduated from Lincoln High School, in 2002 and 2001 respectively. Nightingale joined the Lincoln Police Department back in 2006, just a few months before Wingate came on board.
Nightingale, who moved to Lincoln from Providence as a teenager, said he’s always liked the close-knit community feeling in Lincoln. His first job was at Andreoni’s Market on Front Street, where he recalls carrying out people’s groceries and making conversation.
“I worked as a corrections officer for a few years, but didn’t see the joy in that side of law enforcement. I didn’t want to be locked in a cell all day,” he said.
Nightingale and Wingate started working second shift together in Lincoln. Later, they attended Field Training Officer school together and worked their way up through the ranks.
Wingate became a detective, enjoying the challenge of investigations. That role, he said, gave him the organizational and administrative skills needed for his new position.
Now, Nightingale will serve as operations captain, helping to maintain a high-functioning department. He already knows the ins and outs of the department, having served multiple roles, including school resource officer.
“It wasn’t that long ago that I was a patrol officer,” he said.
Wingate will serve as the department’s administrative captain and public information officer (the role most recently filled by Phil Gould, who is now Lincoln’s town administrator).
Gould said he’s always been able to lean on Wingate for his support during his tenure as administrative captain.
“Kyle was one of those individuals I could always go to,” Gould said.
As police officers, Wingate said both he and Nightingale hold themselves to “a very high standard.”
“We hold ourselves to the same standard we hold everyone else,” Nightingale added. “I don’t ask people to do things I don’t do myself, and Kyle is the same way.”
Asked about the expected influx of rookie police officers to fill vacancies in the department, Wingate said he sees it as more of an opportunity than a challenge.
“You can bring them up in the modern policing world,” he said, teaching the new officers the most recent best practices. “That will be all they know moving forward.”
Gould said he’s excited about both officers, noting that they bring “extensive skill sets” to their new roles. “I think they’ll bring great success for the department in these roles, and the follow-up impact will be that it’s better for the community.”
Wingate and Nightingale said they’re looking to continue with events like Coffee with a Cop and National Night Out to make connections with Lincoln residents.
“As great as the Lincoln Police Department is, hopefully we’ll make it even better,” Wingate added.
Wingate is married with two children, and Nightingale is married with three children.
The captains were sworn in at Town Hall last Thursday.
There are four lieutenant positions and one sergeant spot in the department that will need to be filled next. Generally, the Lincoln Police Department is run by a chief of police, two captains, four lieutenants (one for each shift, and one in charge of the detective unit), and five sergeants.
The department is also in the process of hiring lateral transfer candidates, or police officers from other communities looking to transfer into Lincoln.
