LINCOLN – Lincoln officials and members of the town’s Memorial Day Parade Committee have been putting the final touches on their plans for this weekend’s celebration.
Town Administrator Phil Gould likened the upcoming festivities to the Fourth of July in Bristol, with events happening throughout the weekend, including fireworks, the parade and a post-parade food truck event.
The celebration starts this Saturday, May 28, with a breakfast for veterans and members of the town’s honor guard, which is made up of Lincoln first responders. All military veterans are welcome, and they do not need to RSVP, but may do so by sending an email to lincolnmemorialday@gmail.com or by calling 401-333-8418.
Breakfast will run from around 8 to 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Senior Center.
Then, the honor guard will travel to each war memorial in town to hold a wreath-laying ceremony, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. Members of the community are invited to attend the observances. Lincoln police advised that there would be a gun salute at each location.
The tentative schedule is as-follows:
• 9:15 a.m. at the Limerock Vietnam memorial, located at the Lincoln Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road.
• 10 a.m. at the Manville Commons World War I memorial located on Park Way in Manville.
• 10:45 a.m. at Albion’s World War I memorial statue, 92 School St.
• 11:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial School World War I monument, located at 1645 Lonsdale Ave.
• 12:15 a.m. at the Dow Square World War II memorial at 1 Chapel St.
On Saturday night, there will be a fireworks show at Lincoln High School, set to start around 8:30 p.m. or at sunset. People are encouraged to bring snacks and blankets, and may watch from the football field behind LHS — though no chairs, food or drinks will be allowed on the turf.
The parade is scheduled for the Monday holiday, May 30, and will begin around 11 a.m. at the corner of Smithfield and Higginson avenues.
The parade will then travel east down Walker Street and turn left onto Chapel Street at the fire station. At the end of Chapel Street, the parade will take a right turn onto Smithfield Avenue, traveling to the light at Great Road.
The review stand will be set up at Gateway Park, across from the former Larry’s Auto.
Army veteran Edward Fox, longtime owner of Larry’s, is this year’s grand marshal.
From Larry’s, the remainder of the parade route to Chase Farm is a designated “sensory-safe” zone. There will be no loud sirens along that part of the route, allowing attendees with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the parade.
Directly after the parade, there will be roughly a dozen food trucks at Chase Farm Park, where the Grow Your Own Band will perform live. Pedestrian traffic will not be permitted back along Great Road.
Police will shut down Great Road from Chase Farm to Gateway Park around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, closing the rest of the route from between 10:30 a.m. to around 12:30 p.m.
Gould said he expects the parade to last for roughly 90 minutes, and noted that they have a significant amount of local organizations participating.
“I really want to encourage people to come out this weekend,” he said. “As we begin to break free from the pandemic and are able to get out more, we look forward to being able to celebrate as a community again. Memorial Day has a very special meaning, and it’s important to show our patriotism for the fallen. It’s a special time for the community.”
