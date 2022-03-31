LINCOLN — Taxpayers in Lincoln were surprised to see their property values skyrocket after last year’s full revaluation, but Town Administrator Phil Gould is cautioning against panic.
Notifications of property valuations were recently sent out to Lincoln property owners. Rhode Island communities are required to perform a statistical property revaluation every three years, and a full revaluation every nine years.
When Vision Government Solutions performed a full revaluation in Lincoln last year, property values were up 22 percent overall.
While commercial property values increased by seven percent, the value of single-family residences in Lincoln went up 26 percent on average, and multi-family homes by 31 percent on average.
Despite the increase, Gould said he wants to be clear that an increase in property value will not necessarily translate into a large increase on the tax bill.
“When values rise, the tax rate is adjusted so that the town only collects the total tax levy needed to operate the town effectively,” he said. “Don’t panic.”
In past cycles when values were significantly increased, he said the tax rate was lowered accordingly. Additionally, annual tax levy increases are capped at 4 percent, per state law.
Over the next week, the Budget Board will be working to finalize next year’s budget proposal. Once finalized, the budget will be presented to the taxpayers at the Financial Town Meeting in May. The tax levy will then be set in accordance with the approved budget.
Taxpayers wishing to dispute their property revaluations have until April 6 to request a meeting with Vision Government Solutions to review their revaluation.
Gould said taxpayers should also be aware of the different exemptions available in Lincoln, which include the homestead exemption, and discounts for veterans and seniors. Overall, he said he wants Lincoln residents to know that they shouldn’t expect a tax bill that’s exponentially higher than previous bills due to the most recent revaluation.
“There’s a misconception out there that because your home value increased by 26 percent, you’re going to be taxed on that new value. We have the luxury of adjusting the tax rates to meet the need of the tax levy,” he said. “Going into the Financial Town Meeting, we should have a pretty good idea of what our needs are going to be.”
The final levy will be set after the Financial Town Meeting.
Gould said Lincoln is in a “stable” position financially, with casino gaming revenues ticking up again. With the aid of federal pandemic relief funds, he’s looking to make some much-needed capital improvements in town.
“Things are certainly trending in a positive direction,” he said.
In the meantime, he urged residents to avoid trying to calculate their new tax rate based on last year’s rates and their new valuation.
