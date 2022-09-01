LINCOLN – It’s that time of year again: summer has come to a close for students and teachers in Lincoln, and they’re headed back to school.
Supt. Larry Filippelli said this will be the first seemingly “normal” return to school since 2019, before the pandemic.
“We’re ready and really excited to have that type of school opening again,” he said.
There are no major scheduling changes for students to be aware of, he said, but officials have been hard at work over the summer.
Filippelli said the school district has hired about 25 new teachers, administrators and support staff, calling them all “top quality candidates.”
Despite nationwide teacher shortages, he said Lincoln experienced “no shortage of applicants” for its open positions this summer. There are no vacancies heading into the school year.
“We had a number of great applicants apply, so we really chose the best of the best,” he said. “We have no openings — everyone has been hired, appointed and is ready to go for the first day. It was a lot of work this summer, but every person is in place.”
Among the staffing changes, former LHS assistant principal Lianne Denham has been promoted to principal of Northern Elementary School, and former elementary music teacher Jaclyn Tirocchi will take over as assistant principal at LHS.
Lincoln Middle School dean of students Nicole Lanni was promoted to assistant principal. Joseph DeLeo, who previously worked at the high school as a drama advisor, was hired to fill the dean role.
There’s also a new therapy dog starting her training in order to eventually support middle school students.
Filippelli said administrators, especially Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara, have been working on Lincoln’s “vision of a graduate” K-12 curriculum. In essence, he said the goal to have an aligned curriculum for pre-K to grade 12, with common goals for students throughout their academic career as a Lincoln Lion.
Now in its third year, Filippelli said Lincoln is “being recognized around New England” for its vision of the graduate work.
He said he’s also particularly excited about the school upgrades coming down the pipeline.
The biggest project is the Physical Education Center at LHS, which is set to kick off next week with a groundbreaking ceremony.
This fall, crews will also begin renovating the library/media centers at Saylesville and Central elementary schools, with the other two elementary school libraries to follow. The goal, Filippelli said, is to start the latter two next spring.
Some smaller improvements were completed over the summer, he said, including upgrades to school grounds. Northern Elementary, for example, has a new irrigation system, grass for the playground and a new slide.
Parents will notice upgrades at all of Lincoln’s elementary schools, he said, including painting and landscaping work.
On the subject of student transportation, Filippelli said administrators have been in communications with the bus company and that routes and schedules are “set and ready to go.” The only outstanding piece, he said, which was a problem last year – is transportation for athletics.
“We’ve had to alter schedules because we couldn’t get drivers for the sports, but the regular runs are okay,” he said. “It’s one of those lingering things from COVID that we’re trying to fix, but First Student really does a great job of working with us on these things.”
Teachers were back in the buildings early this week for professional development days, orientation and open houses, followed by the first day of school for pre-K and grades 1-9 on Tues., Aug. 30. All students except kindergarten reported to school on the 31st; and on Sept. 1, all students including kindergarten were set to return.
