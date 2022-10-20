LINCOLN – Lincoln’s Department of Works is ready to unveil its new fleet of trucks, purchased using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said the town was in dire straits last winter when six plows went down in a single storm. They broke down for various reasons, but Gould said the underlying factor was that the trucks were all 15-18 years old.
“We were basically holding them together with Band-Aids,” Gould said.
Lincoln was awarded more than $6.2 million in ARPA funds to help the town recover from the pandemic. Gould said the biggest hit to Lincoln’s budget during COVID was the loss of excess gaming revenues from Bally’s Twin River.
As a host community, Lincoln earns a percentage of the gambling money annually, with all revenues over $5.2 million going into Capital Fund #50, a special reserve fund for capital projects.
“Through COVID we lost a significant amount of money in gaming revenues,” Gould said. “It was more significant of a loss than $6.2 million in relief that we got.”
In response, town leaders have opted to use a portion of the $6.2 million in ARPA funds to fill the gaps.
The town has shifted $680,000 to Capital Fund #50, with up to $530,000 earmarked to replace DPW plows and up to $150,000 to hire a consultant to help update the town’s comprehensive plan.
“We knew we needed to purchase the trucks to provide essential services to residents and decided that this was a good opportunity to use some of that ARPA funding to replace lost revenue,” Gould said.
He said the anticipated cost of the DPW fleet went up slightly since the FTM due to inflation.
“We had up to $530,000 to spend, and we’re doing as much as we can with it,” he said.
They ran into some supply-chain issues in procuring the trucks, but four are ready to go. He said three more are set to be delivered. The oldest plows will be sold, wherever possible, but Gould said some are in “pretty rough shape.”
Gould said he’s hopeful that the updated comprehensive plan will help guide future ARPA spending. The money must be spent by December 2024.
“We’ve used the money conservatively. We’re not throwing it around and we’re not in a rush to go and spend it,” he said. “Once the comprehensive plan is done, we can take a look at our infrastructure and ways to get the most bang for our buck.”
“We have to be sure we’re spending responsibly,” he said. “We have to prioritize projects in a mindful way.”
Any unused money from the comprehensive plan contract and the DPW trucks will be put back into the town’s ARPA fund.
Finance Director John Ward said Lincoln has allocated approximately $1.5 million of its $6.2 million in ARPA funds to-date.
“As we move forward we will continue to identify capital projects that responsibly meet the needs of our community while being mindful of the taxpayers,” he said.
Some of the money has already been spent, while the rest has either been encumbered or awaiting a request for proposals. Those projects include:
$175,000 for Barney Pond Dam repairs (revenue replacement);
$137,800 for Smith Street water and sewer repairs;
$52,000 for sewer repairs at Woodland Court;
DPW truck replacements for $530,000, by way of revenue replacement via an FTM resolution;
Up to $150,000 for comprehensive plan updates (awaiting an RFP);
$495,000 in sewer pump station upgrades, approved by the Town Council.
