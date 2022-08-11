Chase Farm
The Town of Lincoln has been awarded a $26,423 grant from the state for improvements, expanded programming and new amenities at Chase Farm Park.

 Breeze photo by Laura Colantonio

LINCOLN – A $26,423 grant from the state will help improve and expand programming and amenities at Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park, officials announced last week.

Town Administrator Phil Gould joined other state and municipal leaders on Federal Hill last Friday for Gov. Dan McKee’s announcement that $2.9 million in grant funding was being made available to support capital improvements and event programming in outdoor public spaces across Rhode Island.

