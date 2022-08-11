LINCOLN – A $26,423 grant from the state will help improve and expand programming and amenities at Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park, officials announced last week.
Town Administrator Phil Gould joined other state and municipal leaders on Federal Hill last Friday for Gov. Dan McKee’s announcement that $2.9 million in grant funding was being made available to support capital improvements and event programming in outdoor public spaces across Rhode Island.
The grants are part of the R.I. Rebounds Placemaking Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative is designed to “draw visitors to impacted districts and support businesses in the tourism and hospitality industries which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The state earmarked $26,423 for expanded outdoor public programming at Chase Farm, including the annual Memorial Day Parade and post-parade celebration, a weekend farmer’s market, a fall festival and a holiday tree decoration and lighting festival.
“We are very excited to have been one of the communities that was awarded a Placemaking grant,” said Gould, who told said the town is looking to purchase a new portable stage, outdoor lighting and sound equipment to be used for the summer concert series, Memorial Day celebrations and other events.
“We will also be looking to add other family-friendly events to our community calendar where we can continue to show how special Lincoln truly is,” he said.
The first-ever town of Lincoln Farmers Market at Chase Farm has been scheduled for Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Side note: organizers put out a call for vendors, with applications due by the end of the day on Aug. 14. Eligible products for sale include produce, flowers, seedlings, honey, eggs, works of art, unique crafts/sundries, seafood, meats, wine/beer, nuts/seeds, etc. The application, and terms and conditions, can be accessed on the town’s Facebook page.
The last summer concert and food truck night of the summer is scheduled for Sat., Sept. 3.
The Friends of Hearthside will host an outdoor classic movie night at the park on Aug. 20 and an astronomy night under the stars on Aug. 25. On Sept. 10 and 11, it’s Revolutionary War Weekend at the farm; and on Sept. 24, the annual Great Road Day returns with free tours of the Great Road Heritage Campus sites.
Then, on Oct. 1, another first for the town will be Hearthside’s “BeWitched and BeDazzled” fall festival at Chase Farm, which is shaping up to be one of the largest events the town has seen in recent years. More than 12,000 people have expressed interest online in attending.
The grant release mentions a holiday tree lighting, which would be yet another first for Lincoln.
