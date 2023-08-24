LINCOLN – With the help of a grant from the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund, Front Street will be getting a makeover that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, say officials.
At a new conference Aug. 17, Gov. Dan McKee announced that Lincoln, along with nine other communities, received a grant from the Streetscape Improvement Fund.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Commerce, this fund, which totals $1.4 million, was created with the intention of giving money to municipalities to “help revitalize main streets and downtown business districts.”
The conference took place in front of the Lincoln Shopping Center on Front Street, the area where the local improvements are intended to be made. Lincoln received a total of $250,000 from this grant, the most of any community besides Cumberland, which received $350,000 from the fund.
Town Administrator Phil Gould thanked grant writer Lisa Andoscia for submitting such a strong application, and said the $250,000 will be put to good use. With this money, the town plans on improving the overall appearance and safety of Front Street by adding improved sidewalks, safer crosswalks, enhanced lighting, and planting trees and flowerbeds.
Gould said adding plants and trees is considered “environmentally friendly landscaping,” and will help with stormwater management while providing much needed shade by way of a tree canopy.
“This endeavor is not just about enhancing the aesthetics of our beloved Front Street; it’s about creating a vibrant, welcoming, and inspiring environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits here,” said Gould.
Lincoln Shopping Center plaza owner Steve Risko said he is excited about this grant and the Front Street Beautification Project as a whole.
“It’ll be great for both visitors and businesses,” he told The Breeze. “There’s nothing wrong with improving the way things look.”
One of the town’s goals with the Front Street Beautification Project is to make Front Street a more identifiable “Main Street” of the town.
“Front Street is more than just a collection of buildings and businesses; it’s a reflection of our community’s identity and values. It’s where we come together to gather after a little league game, to connect with friends over a coffee, to buy a gallon of milk, it’s a place to buy an engagement ring or get your clothes laundered,” said Gould.
“It’s a place that should evoke pride and a sense of belonging in all of us, and that’s exactly what this beautification project aims to achieve.”
In October, another round of grants from the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund will be available. Gould said the town will try to secure more funding to help contribute to this effort.
This will be fantastic! Congratulations to Administrator Gould and all involved in planning and submitting this grant application.
