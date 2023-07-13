LINCOLN – The town of Lincoln has received a grant from Farm Credit East to put toward marketing for the summer farmers markets.
According to the Farm Credit East website, Farm Credit East “is a financial cooperative providing credit and financial services to farmers, commercial fishermen, forest products producers and agribusinesses in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Vermont.”
Assistant director of Park and Recreation Grace Gervais applied for the grant in May and said Lincoln has already received the $500 grant.
Gervais said $500 is the maximum amount that Farm Credit East was awarding for this grant. The town plans on using this money to help with advertising for the next three farmers markets, which will take place Saturday Aug. 5, Saturday Aug. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 9.
Gervais told The Breeze that the first farmers market of the summer was a bit rainy, but participating farmers had already picked their produce, so the market still took place.
“Once the farmers pick their fruits and veggies, they can’t really do anything with it besides sell it,” she said. “They didn’t want to cancel because they didn’t want to get stuck with so much picked produce.”
Because of the inclement weather, Gervais said the turnout was low, with less than 20 members of the public attending.
Despite the rocky start to the season, the most recent farmers market on July 9 was a success. Gervais noted that around 100 people came out to support and purchase goods throughout the four hour window.
“It was promising to see that the nice weather brought out a bigger crowd… with the grant money we’ll be able to spread the word even more and raise awareness and hopefully have even more customers at the next few markets,” said Gervais.
Around 14 vendors will be at each of the remaining farmers markets, and will be selling produce, local honey, flowers and more.
The farmers markets are Saturday Aug. 5, Saturday Aug. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road.
In the event of significant rain, visit the town of Lincoln Parks and Recreation Facebook page for updates and information.
