LINCOLN – Ready or not, another election season is around the corner in Lincoln. When certain voters hit the polls this fall, they’ll need to be aware of some proposed changes.
Lincoln’s Board of Canvassers met on Monday to discuss some of those changes, including redistricting.
Town Clerk Lillian Silva said there have been “rumblings about Sen. Archambault and where he lands in Lincoln,” referring to the recent move to transfer part of state Sen. Thomas Paolino’s Lincoln Senate district to Sen. Stephen Archambault’s district.
Despite pushback, state lawmakers approved the new redistricting map. Silva was clear that decision was not made locally, and said there’s “nothing we can do about it.”
The transfer of the tiny sliver of land has prompted Lincoln officials to establish a proposed new voting district ahead of this year’s election.
“We had to base our council and precinct lines off of what was provided by the state,” Silva explained. Some of the major changes are as follows:
• Right now, District 1701 covers a significant swath of land west of Route 146 (green on both maps). With this year’s redistricting, the border of 1701, Archambault’s new district, will squeeze west of Jenckes Hill and Angell Roads.
• Much of the land to the east of those streets will now be part of Precinct 1706. The old 1706 (light purple on the 2012 map) will be abandoned.
• The top of Council District 3, once part of Town Councilor Keith Macksoud’s district, has been slightly reconfigured to include both Macksoud and Councilor Pamela Azar.
• The addition of new homes off Cobble Hill Road at the bottom of the precinct will help balance out any voters Macksoud will lose.
The Board of Canvassers will need to find a new polling place for district 1706, since Lincoln Middle School is now part of 1701.
“The bad news is that the new district, the smallest district, took our biggest polling place,” Silva said. As of right now, state law prohibits the board from using the Columbus Club as a polling place, since it’s not large enough to space out the voting booths, and the YMCA is on the wrong side of Route 146.
The board discussed a few other options for polling places, including Davies Career & Technical High School and the Community College of Rhode Island.
This is the first time Lincoln’s voting maps have been changed since 2012, and Silva said they aren’t subject to change again for another decade.
The board also discussed key election dates and appointed a new member, Charles Cox, during its meeting.
Silva noted that the deadline for candidates to disaffiliate from their party is quickly approaching. Election momentum will pick up at the end of June, when candidates will declare their intent to run.
A bill has been introduced that would eliminate the witness/notary signature requirement on mail ballots, but Silva said it hasn’t passed yet.
She also noted that mail ballots will not be sent out to every Lincoln voter this year, since it was so costly last year. Mailing out the ballots cost upwards of $16,000, she said.
The primary, if one is needed, will be held Sept. 13. The general election is Nov. 8.
“We’ll be meeting a lot more toward the end of summer,” she said of the Board of Canvassers.
Following Town Administrator Joseph Almond’s departure for the Statehouse last spring, Lincoln was unexpectedly catapulted into an election to fill his vacated seat at the helm of the community. Residents overwhelmingly voted to elect Phil Gould in November.
Gould, who is now serving out the final year of Almond’s term, will need to be re-elected this fall if he’s to continue as town administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.