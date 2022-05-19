LINCOLN – When Lincoln resident Nick Albanese was growing up, people always made remarks about how much he looked like Buddy Cianci.
The son of Sicilian immigrants, Albanese grew up in the north end of Providence, where his father owned a bakery. Vincent Albert “Buddy” Cianci Jr. was sworn-in as mayor in 1975, the year Albanese was born.
“For years, since I was a kid, people have called me Young Buddy,” he said.
His mother’s cousin owned a club in Providence, and Cianci became friendly with them. When their mother died, Cianci attended the funeral.
“That was the first time I remember meeting him,” Albanese said. He was six or seven years old, dressed in a suit with his hair combed to the side — he looked just like the mayor.
When Cianci arrived, some of the guests told him he had to meet his lookalike. Cianci joked that Albanese “must be a good-looking kid.”
Cianci’s legacy as the “prince of Providence” responsible for a renaissance in the city was marred by controversy.
Both of his mayoral terms ended early due to felony charges. The first came to a dramatic close in 1984, when he was accused of kidnapping and torturing his ex-wife’s alleged lover; the second when he was convicted of racketeering and sent to prison for four years.
When Cianci was released, Albanese saw him one night on Federal Hill. Cianci remembered him.
“He always called me Young Buddy, or Nick the Actor,” Albanese said.
Albanese went on to major in theater at the Community College of Rhode Island in the 90s, performing in a number of productions there and in the local theater scene. By the late 90s, he became involved in TV and film, making it to national television in 2007 with his role as Councilman Charlie Hacker on seasons two and three of Showtime’s “Brotherhood.”
He debuted his one-man play, “The Last Sicilian” in 2015, telling the story of his family’s journey from Sicily to the U.S. The show ran for two weeks Off-Broadway in 2018, and helped Albanese launch Last Sicilian Productions, where he wrote and produced for more plays between 2016 and 2020.
Now, Albanese is returning to the stage with a brand new one-man show called “BUDDY: One Last Night.”
Without giving too much away, the show tells Cianci’s life story, with Albanese acting as Cianci.
“Members of the audience will feel like they’re spending one last night with Buddy before he goes away on ‘vacation’ … to prison,” said Albanese. From Cianci’s childhood to “crime boss” days, mayoral runs and political scandals — the show covers it all.
“I don’t want to paint him in a bad light,” Albanese said. “I know there are people who liked him and people who don’t. The way I wrote it, it will be him telling his story with a lot of stuff he actually said, taken from videos, documentaries and books. I want to show him as human – a flawed human, like we all are.”
For Albanese, his interest in Cianci goes beyond his politics. It’s more about the “character” he was.
“He almost always sabotaged himself. When it was going good for him, he had a way of ruining things,” he said. “What’s more human than that?”
He said guests at the show can expect a trifecta of laughs, drama and history about the highs and lows of Cianci’s career. While the show was originally written for more of a black box theater setting, he’s worked the show for the comedy café venue, and said it will include more audience interaction.
“BUDDY: One Last Night” will run from June 15 to 19 at the new venue The Comedy Park, located within The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center at 848 Park Ave. in Cranston.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on June 15, 16 and 17; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, the 18th and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the 19th. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $25 for elevated seating and $30 for VIP seating in the front section.
For more information, visit thecomedypark.com.
