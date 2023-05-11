LINCOLN – Town residents on Monday approved the Budget Board’s spending plan with minimal changes and few objections.
More than 100 residents gathered for the Financial Town Meeting to review and approve the $98.9 million budget.
The overall budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is a $4,239,541 increase from last year’s budget of $94,701,281. The School Department budget is $62,147,470, an increase of $1,808,358 from last year.
The one minor change to the budget came after an objection from Leslie Alexander. The proposed recording secretary budget for the conservation commission was set for $880, but Alexander proposed the salary be increased by $120, to $1,000. Because increases can only be made up to 10 percent, the salary could only go up $88, for a total recording secretary salary of $968.
Town Council Chairperson Keith Macksoud also proposed a change to the budget, but it was rejected. The Municipal Expenditure Detail Grants and Contributions budget was proposed decreased by $10,000, bringing the budget from $62,500 to $52,500.
The $10,000 decrease came from Aging Well, Inc., which did not request funding as they had in the past.
Macksoud proposed the town increase the budget by $2,000, to bring the total to $54,500, and asked for funds to be given to Lighthouse Community Outreach Food Pantry.
Despite the food pantry being located in Cumberland, Macksoud said that the pantry serves many Lincoln residents.
“I see that we’re saving $10,000 on Aging Well, which is senior services, and lots of seniors use this,” he said.
Moderator Bob Turner declared Macksoud’s motion to be “out of order,” and stated that because this is a line by line budget, a new line can’t be added.
Macksoud then requested that the $2,000 go to the Aging Well line, but was told there is no guarantee the money will go toward the intended purpose.
Resident Cameron Deutsch objected to the proposed School Department budget, asking for an $80,000 increase to the town appropriation, which was set at $44,437,403.
Deutsch read statistics gathered by the state regarding the performance of minority students and students who are economically disadvantaged.
“While slightly under half of white students are meeting or exceeding expectations in English, math and science, only a third of Hispanic students are meeting expectations in English and science, and less than a quarter are in math.” Deutsch said.
“At Lonsdale elementary you have an extreme case where Hispanic elementary students are performing five times worse in math than white students,” he said.
Deutsch said that less than one-fourth of African-American students are meeting or exceeding expectations in all three subjects, and of all of the economically disadvantaged students, less than one-fourth are meeting or exceeding expectations.
Resident Paul Carroll accused Deutsch’s proposal of being a “political statement,” and said it “doesn’t belong” at the FTM.
As he told Macksoud, Turner said that even if the $80,000 was added, there’s no guarantee the funding would go toward the intended purpose.
Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara said the School Department is well aware of the issue brought up by Deutsch, and is actively trying to obtain grants targeted specifically for multilingual students.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said there are already some resources available for economically disadvantaged students, such as the Family Literacy Center. He also said the town is working with the state to get more funding and resources for students in these demographics.
Councilor Kenneth Pichette didn’t speak for or against the amendment, but pointed out that if the $80,000 increase was made, it wouldn’t just be for this year, it would be a “year after year request” and would be part of maintenance of effort.
Residents present at the meeting were largely against Deutsch’s proposed amendment, and the school appropriation stayed at $44,437,403, an increase of $1,091,543 from this year.
