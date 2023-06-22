LINCOLN – Due to high amounts of water usage during the summer months, town officials are asking Lincoln residents to voluntarily comply with an odd-even outdoor watering schedule.
The town has capacity to supply residents with 5 million gallons of water daily. The maximum daily demand has been 4.44 million gallons of water, or 89 percent of the daily water supply.
The Lincoln Water Commission warns that if this trend continues, and accounting for all approved projects such as new apartments and other housing, the maximum daily demand could reach 4.72 million gallons per day, or 94 percent of the town’s water.
A risk of this high demand coupled with low water supply is extended water tank refill time. If Lincoln had a fire that needed to be put out, 250,000 to 500,000 gallons of water could be used. If the fire falls on the same day that the maximum daily demand is reached, officials estimate that it would take one to two days, if not longer, to refill.
The more water used daily, the longer it would take to refill Lincoln’s water tanks in event of an emergency.
The Lincoln Water Commission has found that of the 4.44 million gallons of water from the maximum daily demand, about 2.76 million of those gallons utilized are from outdoor water use, making water demand significantly higher during summer months compared to winter months.
“The recommendation from the engineer would be to restrict outdoor watering to an odd-even watering schedule,” said Town Council President Keith Macksoud on Tuesday. “If your address is an odd number, you water your lawn on odd days, if your address is an even number, you water it on even days.”
If residents can comply with an odd-even watering schedule, the outdoor water usage from maximum daily demand is expected to be reduced by 30-50 percent, or anywhere from .4 million gallons per day to 1.04 million gallons per day.
This would help to reach the goal of 85 percent or less water used daily, or less than 4.25 million gallons per day.
Councilor Bruce Ogni asked if the town could potentially increase their overall water storage.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said while there have been discussions, that is not an option at the moment. Gould said the town will look into applying for grants relating to water capacity.
If Lincoln were to have the capacity to maintain a bigger water supply in the future, the town might have to acquire water from two different sources, which Edward Fox, a commissioner from the Lincoln Water Commission, said could cause complications.
As of now, Lincoln gets its water from the Providence Water Supply.
“It’s turning into a scary prospect; all it takes is one mill fire. If we’re already at capacity, next thing you know we’ll have to instruct our residents to start boiling water, which is never an option you want to look at,” said Gould.
“I think the odd-even will reduce us by enough of a ratio to take us out of the danger zone until we can figure out a more permanent solution,” he added.
