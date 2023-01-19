LINCOLN – Lincoln’s Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president of Collette, spreads awareness about heart disease as chairwoman of the American Heart Association’s 2023 Southern New England Go Red for Women Luncheon.
After losing a close family friend to heart disease, Leibl-Cote became particularly passionate, she says, about cardiovascular health, specifically among women.
The American Heart Association reported that heart disease is “women’s greatest health threat” and is responsible for the death of one in three women – a higher death rate than all forms of cancer combined.
As chairwoman of the luncheon, Leibl-Cote is promoting health equality for women, bringing attention to cardiovascular disease and raising money to help prevent “the number one killer of women” from claiming more lives.
The Go Red for Women Luncheon will take place Friday, February 10, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
According to the AHA, women are less likely to receive bystander CPR than men. For this reason, this year’s event will focus on attendees learning hands-only CPR.
The luncheon will also offer blood pressure screenings, survivor celebrations and education on healthy habits. “I hope you will join me at the event for a day of inspiration, education and community building in support of women’s health,” said Leibl-Cote.
