LINCOLN – Lincoln’s Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, president of Collette, spreads awareness about heart disease as chairwoman of the American Heart Association’s 2023 Southern New England Go Red for Women Luncheon.

After losing a close family friend to heart disease, Leibl-Cote became particularly passionate, she says, about cardiovascular health, specifically among women.

