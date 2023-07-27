LINCOLN – The spotlight is on Lincoln’s Finance Department as fiscal year 2023 casino revenue is revealed, administrative salary raises are proposed, and officials say farewell to their finance director.
Since December of 2006, John Ward has served as finance director in Lincoln, where he has helped the town with development, documentation, preservation and management of the town’s annual budget.
Ward also supervised all finance operations including accounting, payroll, purchasing and tax assessment operations with a staff of 13 employees.
“For over 17 and a half years, John faithfully and honorably served the town of Lincoln under four different administrators,” said Council President Keith Macksoud at Tuesday’s council meeting. “With his insight and financial abilities, he initiated and streamlined many new practices and procedures in the finance office.”
As a thank you for Ward’s service, the council proclaimed that Wednesday July 26 is John Ward Day in the town.
“When I was younger, one thing I always heard was that Lincoln is a well-run town, financially stable and a good place to live. It has stood up to its reputation,” said Ward.
He thanked former Town Administrator Joseph Almond for giving him a chance and the Town Council for looking out for the people of Lincoln.
Ward acknowledged and thanked members of the Budget Board both past and present for continuing to serve the community despite the various difficulties of being on the board.
“In 17 and a half years, we’ve been able to achieve a lot,” he said. “Thank you to the townspeople who have always treated me well and with respect. I respect them. I respect the town and the people who live in it.”
Councilor Bruce Ogni described Ward’s work as “fabulous,” and said to Ward, “you certainly didn’t just turn this into a job, you turned it into a love.”
Councilor Arthur Russo also recognized his efforts on the High School Building Committee, saying Ward was instrumental in the town receiving bond premiums from the project, as well as providing financial guidance throughout all projects.
Though Ward is a Woonsocket resident, the council agreed that Ward has served Lincoln as if it was his own community.
Ward says he plans on spending his retirement with his wife, Katherine, and dog in Woonsocket, and taking trips to Virginia to visit his children and grandchildren.
Caitlyn Choiniere has been named acting finance director for the town.
Choiniere reported that in fiscal year 2023, which ended on June 30, Lincoln received more than $7.1 million from Bally’s Twin River Resort and Casino.
The town receives 1.45 percent of all revenue generated from the video lottery terminals (slot machines) and 1 percent of all table game revenue.
In fiscal year 2023, almost $5.9 million was generated from video lottery terminals, more than $1 million came from table game revenue, and $200,000 was given from sports betting profits.
“Through the week ending June 24, 2023, the table game receipts for the town are at 109 percent of the comparable weeks from fiscal year 2022 and 75 percent of the comparable weeks in fiscal year 2018, the last full year of table game operation,” said Choiniere.
In fiscal year 2022, Lincoln received a little more than $6.4 million total from Bally’s, and despite COVID-19 complications, 2021 still yielded a profit of around $4.4 million, shy of the designated general fund budget of $5.2 million.
The town expects to generate at least $5.2 million from Bally’s, and therefore factors in that $5.2 million into the town’s yearly budget. The goal has been reached consistently since 2009, with the exception of 2020 and 2021.
Lincoln received the most money from Bally’s in 2015, the first year the town was able to gain revenue from table games in addition to slot machines. During 2015, Lincoln received almost $7.9 from the casino.
Whenever Lincoln receives more than the designated $5.2 million, officials put the rest of the casino revenue into a capital revolving fund to be used for future projects or to have in case excess funds are needed.
Also at Tuesday’s council meeting, councilors voted to send a proposal for administrative salary increases to the ordinance council.
Kathleen Taraian, director of human resources, wrote a letter to the council proposing that executive staff and non-union personnel receive a 3 percent cost of living salary increase, which would be retroactive to July 1.
Some examples of executive staff and non-union personnel positions include grants administrator, zoning official, tax assessor, director of parks and recreation, town engineer, town clerk, town planner, director of public works and police chief.
The town’s salary ranges for each department would also increase by 3 percent.
Taraian also recommended that Town Administrator Phil Gould receive a 3 percent cost of living salary increase, which would increase his current annual pay from $99,728 to $102,720.
In the past, Lincoln has been known to have relatively low base salaries in comparison to neighboring communities. Officials have previously stated that these cost of living salary increases are important in order to retain staff.
The Town Council unanimously voted to send the salary increase proposal to the Ordinance Council for consideration.
