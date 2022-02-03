LINCOLN – The Lincoln School Department has settled on a proposed operating budget proposal for next year of $61 million.
That’s an increase of about $1.5 million, or 2.4 percent over last year’s budget of roughly $59.6 million.
School leaders and members of the School Committee generally agree that the proposed increase is a reasonable ask under the circumstances they face.
Kristine Donabedian, who led the School Committee’s operating budget subcommittee, said the School Department worked “very hard to reduce the original budget that was being proposed” by $721,000.
At the start of the budget process, she said, they were facing a $200,000 reduction in state aid, along with more than a $2 million increase in expenditures.
Part of that increase is due to a projected uptick in student enrollment. In 2020, Lincoln schools had 23 fewer students. Filippelli noted that many parents opted to homeschool due to the pandemic.
This year, enrollment jumped up by 76 students, and they’re projecting another increase of about 32 students going into next year.
Additional staff will be needed to address the growing student body, especially in the special education department of Lincoln High School. The plan is to stagger the cost of hiring new teachers over a few years.
Salaries are up 2.7 percent, or $904,766. About six full-time employees will be added.
Lincoln has successfully built its internal special education department, and Supt. Larry Filippelli said they currently have zero out-of-district special education students for pre-K through grade 8.
“That’s nearly unheard of for a district of our size,” he said.
While they initially expected a reduction in state aid, school leaders now expect the district will be close to level-funded by the state.
The town level-funded the schools last year, approving a 0.29 percent increase of $124,000.
Certain items in next year’s proposed budget have been moved from the operating side into capital, but Filippelli warned that doing so is “risky and inaccurate.”
“If we do not receive the increase in appropriation from the town for this budget, student programs will be affected on a sizable scale. It really does come down to that,” he said.
The School Committee voted on Monday to approve the proposed operating and capital budgets, which will be sent to town officials to be scrutinized and possibly altered before being passed on to the Budget Board for further review.
Ultimately, taxpayers will be given the chance to vote on the school and town budgets at this spring’s Financial Town Meeting.
The committee also voted to approve Lincoln’s Stage II five-year capital plan to the Rhode Island Department of Education. That plan calls for more than $28 million in capital projects, with federal COVID relief funds covering $3.5 million.
