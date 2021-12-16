LINCOLN – The Lincoln School District is among the first in R.I. to participate in the state’s new Test to Stay program, which aims to cut down on the number of students in quarantine at home while awaiting a COVID-19 test.
The testing and quarantine program is available for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated students ages 5 to 11 years old who are identified as close contacts due to a school-based exposure to COVID-19.
If a qualifying student is exposed at school, they’re now eligible for quarantine and testing in the school building through the program, rather than being sent home for a test outside of school.
The program aims to safely minimize disruptions to education by allowing students to attend school and school-related extracurricular activities, while also lowering the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others. It was piloted in Westerly last month.
On the first of December, the state began to gradually implement the program in additional districts. Lincoln was set to begin on Tuesday. Students who opt in for quarantine would be tested every morning for seven days before class and school activities. They also need to follow quarantine guidance at home and outside of school settings.
Lincoln Supt. Larry Filippelli said he was excited to roll out the program here, noting that it will help to keep more students in school rather than home on quarantine. There have been numerous students out in quarantine this year as a result of being close contacts, he told the School Committee on Monday.
In other COVID-19 school news, district leaders are now preparing Lincoln’s third-round application for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara said the last round of ESSER funds focused mostly on curriculum upgrades and learning loss.
“Thinking long-term about how to best address the needs of our district with ESSER III,” school officials surveyed teachers and families about their priorities.
Asked for their level of agreement on certain projects, McNamara said the highest priority among those surveyed was ensuring that the HVAC systems at Lincoln’s elementary schools are up to par with the high school.
Second, he said, was general improvements to the elementary school buildings, “which need a lot of attention in terms of how they’re laid out and the organization of spaces in terms of how we address learning loss and getting up to speed with 21st century learning.”
Finally, parents and teachers agreed that Social and Emotional Learning should be at the forefront of the district’s ESSER III planning, McNamara reported. Twenty percent of the funds need to be allocated to addressing learning loss, and McNamara said SEL programs can fall under that bucket.
