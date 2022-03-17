LINCOLN – Lincoln Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara shared plans on Monday for what he called the “latest and largest” round of federal pandemic relief funds.
Leaders in the Lincoln School District say they’re hoping to tackle a variety of initiatives with their third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds.
Twenty percent of the money must be used to address learning losses resulting from the pandemic. McNamara said that’s where this round of funding differs from the last. In the second round, it was suggested that districts spend 20 percent on learning loss. This time, it’s required.
The good news, McNamara said during Monday’s School Committee meeting, is that learning loss covers things such as curriculum updates, professional development, and training opportunities, and “a broad spectrum of things the district needs to do anyway.”
If those items aren’t addressed with ESSER III, he said the operating budget would be impacted.
Health and safety upgrades are another priority.
“It came through loud and clear when surveying parents and staff … that’s what the community wanted the money to go toward,” he said.
Other items to be addressed with ESSER III include Social Emotional Learning (SEL) resources, technology upgrades, HVAC work and other building improvements.
Student bathrooms, especially at the elementary schools, need to be upgraded. McNamara said the facilities are outdated and, “really a safety issue in a post-COVID world … our lavatories were built for a different time and place.”
Also “built for a different time and place,” McNamara said, is the elementary school furniture.
“If you walk into any of the schools that have been built lately, you’ll see our furniture is inadequate and that it does not support learning,” he said. “There are some really great pieces of furniture that would be particularly valuable for our special education program and sensory needs, but the sticker price can be expensive.”
The money must be spent by the end of September 2024. “The [Rhode Island Department of Education] knows it’s a long time,” McNamara said, so changes can be made here and there.
Once approved by the state, he said the school finance department “will jump into high gear getting estimates and bids and getting a clearer picture on costs.”
Next year’s school calendar approved
The School Committee approved the 2022-23 school calendar on Monday.
Supt. Larry Filippelli noted that the major change would be for April vacation, which would be the week of April 10 to coincide with other districts in the state. School would start just before Labor Day, and the last day is scheduled for June 16.
