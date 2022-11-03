LINCOLN – Lincoln leaders are looking to install new crosswalks at two areas of town that experience heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
The State Traffic Commission was set to consider two requests for crosswalks in Lincoln this week.
The first, submitted by Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, asks for a marked crosswalk across Great Road (Route 123) in the vicinity of the historic Hearthside House at 677 Great Rd.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said the request was made on behalf of the Friends of Hearthside nonprofit, which runs a historic house museum at Hearthside. Parking for the house is across the street, so visitors must dash across the street just after the Dexter Rock Road intersection.
Gould said the current situation is not ideal, with patrons going back and forth between the parking lot without a crosswalk and cars picking up speed as they come down Breakneck Hill Road.
The second request submitted by the town calls for a crosswalk with a “rapid rectangular flashing beacon” in the vicinity of the Highland Falls Residential Development at 2 School St.
Gould met with residents at the Highland Falls complex a few weeks ago, and said they’re concerned that access to part of the main lot has been cut off. Many residents are using the satellite parking lot across School Street, just before the bridge.
There’s an existing crosswalk a bit further down the road near the bike path, Gould said, but there should be a crosswalk immediately adjacent to the parking lot.
Gould said he’s “100 percent” in favor of adding a new crosswalk there, noting that School Street is a well-traveled road. With people crossing at a blind curve in the road, he said he’s also hoping the State Traffic Commission will support their request for a flashing beacon to alert drivers to the crosswalk.
