LINCOLN – There are several open positions on Lincoln’s volunteer boards, commissions and committees, and residents of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.
“If someone wants to serve, this is a great way to serve their community,” said Town Council President Keith Macksoud, who said most residents don’t really have an idea of what serving on these boards entails.
Most of the time, the commitment is once per month, if that, he said.
“Our website provides a basic overview of the duties and responsibilities of each committee, which is a great way for people to learn more about what they do,” he said.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said the boards/commissions page on the town website is being updated to include “easier to digest” information about each committee. He noticed some of the descriptions are missing, or taken directly from the town charter, and said they’re working on fixing that.
“With an easier-to-access website, we can hopefully let people know which positions are vacant. We want to attract people to serve,” he said.
Current openings include:
• Budget Board – District 2
• Budget Board – District 3
• Library Board of Trustees – District 1
• Tenant Board – District 1
• Tenant Board – District 2
• Tenant Board – District 3
• Tenant Board – District 4
Macksoud said the budget board is a good fit for “anyone with any interest in where their tax dollars are going,” and that budget board members “have a direct say in both the municipal and school budgets.”
The board doesn’t produce the town’s budget, but spends the months leading up to the Financial Town Meeting going over the town administrator’s proposed spending package line by line. They meet more frequently than other boards in town, but only for a portion of the year.
“It’s a great way to become intimate with the town’s finance and really understand what’s going on,” Macksoud said. “As a member of the board, if there’s something they feel should have more funding, they can be an advocate for that.”
Gould agreed, noting that he attended budget board meetings as a spectator while finishing his master’s degree in public administration. He said it’s arguably one of Lincoln’s most important volunteer boards.
“I really learned a lot about Lincoln’s process,” he said. “It’s a great exercise in democracy where people have a say in what’s going on … the old system of checks and balances. That 11-person panel has a lot of say – they are the question-askers.”
You don’t have to work in finance to serve on the committee, Macksoud noted, and it’s okay to miss a meeting here and there. Some commissions allow for members to participate remotely, he said.
Gould said remote access to meetings, or at least access to a recording afterwards, has been something he’s supported. When they were no longer required to stream meetings by the state, Gould pushed Lincoln’s boards to continue to film their meetings.
“Even if you can’t serve on the board, I think it’s important that you can at least watch after the fact and pay attention to what’s going on in town,” he said. “We want to be transparent.”
The other current vacancies are on the Library Board of Trustees, which oversees the Lincoln Public Library, and the Tenant Board, which oversees the town’s subsidized housing.
“If there’s someone in town with an interest in serving their community, we’ll can find them a board or commission to serve on,” Macksoud said, encouraging residents to take part in the decision-making in town. “You get to have your voice heard.”
Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact town clerk Lillian Silva at 333-8453 or lsilva@lincolnri.org.
