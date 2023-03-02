LINCOLN – At the Feb. 22 Planning Board meeting, Town Planner Joshua Berry announced a request for proposals on revamping the town’s comprehensive plan.
The comp plan guides future land use and “works to find the balance between new residential and commercial development while preserving the historic past of the community.” It was last updated in 2003.
For the last several months, Berry and Town Administrator Phil Gould, have been working with other officials on an updated comp plan. Choosing a qualified bidder will allow a consultant to help the town with the planning process.
The request went live on the town website Feb. 27 and will remain open until March 20. This will give officials time to review bids, make a recommendation to the council and have the council make a decision by April. Officials say they hope to have revisions to the comprehensive plan approved by the state by early 2025.
Lincoln first instituted its comprehensive plan in 1974, updating it in 1992 and 2003. Some minor changes were made in 2009, but the plan hasn’t been amended since. Rhode Island law requires municipalities to prepare an update every five years, meaning the town is running behind schedule.
Officials say overhauling the comprehensive plan is especially important in this town, given how much things have changed in recent years related to activities in different parts of town and shifting demographics.
Gould told The Breeze a year ago that the plan should consider the community’s priorities, shifts toward renewable energy, affordable housing opportunities and the town’s hazard mitigation plan. A revised plan will also allow for updating of the town’s decades-old zoning ordinances.
Many of the goals set back in 2003 have been met. Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort has been fully developed, the Lonsdale Drive-in site is part of the Blackstone Valley Bike Path, Lincoln Commons has been expanded, and the town has also hit its 30 percent goal on open space.
Also on Feb. 22, Town Solicitor Anthony DeSisto made a request to the Planning Board to add discussion of the Whipple-Cullen project to their March meeting agenda.
DeSisto was present at the Feb. 14 Town Council meeting where residents again expressed frustration regarding the flooding and silt in their yards from the in-progress Whipple-Cullen project.
“There’s a procedural issue that needs to be addressed,” DeSisto said. “There are some other issues with the development that I think the Planning Board has the authority to supervise.”
Quinnville resident John Fenner previously referenced the Rhode Island Soil Erosion and Sediment Control Handbook, which states that “drainage shall be directed away from structures intended for human occupancy.” He referred to the “violations” part of the handbook allowing the town engineer to halt a project if it causes a hazard or endangers human life or property.
The Whipple-Cullen Farm housing project includes 75 duplexes, or 150 housing units for residents age 55 and older.
