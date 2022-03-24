LINCOLN — As the weather thaws, reports of vandalism at the town’s parks are on the rise.
Several parks in Lincoln have been targeted by vandals in recent weeks. Damage at Manville Park and Fairlawn Park included graffiti, excessive litter and broken property.
“It’s infuriating,” Town Administrator Phil Gould said of the mess. In response to the damage, he said he’s asked the Department of Public Works to go out to the parks and the Lincoln Police Department to step up patrols and make their presence in the parks known.
“To see this happen to one of our parks where we just did renovation work … I’m certainly not happy,” Gould said. Fairlawn was the last of Lincoln’s seven parks to be updated, and work was completed in 2019.
Lincoln resident Joe McNiff said he walks his dog in Fairlawn Park a few times a week, and has noticed an uptick in vandalism including, “a mountain of trash and litter and graffiti on the building.” McNiff called the damage “appalling”
“The DPW does a tremendous job of picking up all of the litter,” he said, noting that members of the department were out in the park clearing trash this week. The problem is that the litter reappears within a few days.
“The trash has increased incredibly over the past few weeks,” he said. “It’s appalling. I don’t know how to make the people responsible stop. The DPW was out cleaning litter that day and they did a beautiful job, but they shouldn’t have to do that.”
Damage was also reported across town. The Manville Farm League reported on social media last week an increase in vandalism at Manville Park, where people allegedly stole the black coyote decoys from the field.
“Repairs and cleaning of graffiti will need to be completed prior to us starting our season,” they wrote. “It’s the worst it has ever been this year. Spray paint everywhere, even on dug out benches and poles, concession stand, shed, etc., picnic tables broken apart or lit on fire. ‘Paraphernalia’ all over the ground behind the concession stand. Swings broken and torn down. The list is endless.”
Someone commented that the picnic table and trash barrel were dumped in the water at Albion Park.
“This can’t continue,” Gould told The Breeze on Monday. “I want to find out who the culprits are, and we’re exploring every option to do that.”
Those options include security cameras at undisclosed locations in town. Cameras can be helpful, Gould said, but he also encouraged local residents to call the police if they see any suspicious activity in their neighborhood park.
“We need to get more aggressive in the way we monitor, track and prosecute these incidents,” he said.
They successfully did that last year, tracking down those responsible for vandalism at Lime Acres Park. They were minors, and were ordered to pay restitution and enter a youth diversion program.
With the warmer weather, Gould knows there will be an increase in activity at the parks. “That might lessen the opportunity for vandals to go in unnoticed,” he said. “I agree that it’s infuriating … we try to do our best to keep the parks clean, but certain people have zero respect and want to destroy things.”
(1) comment
I’ve seen two tents, abandoned, in the woods surrounding Manville Park. I removed both of them. Last summer there was also a full set of dinner plates smashed on the trail that goes around the pond. Let’s get a handle on the homeless and teenagers and this will cease to be a problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.