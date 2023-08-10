LINCOLN – With more than 5,000 members, the Lincoln Senior Center is thriving and busier than ever, says Director Lois Durkin.
“Membership has surpassed pre-pandemic levels,” Durkin told The Breeze. “It took people a little while to feel comfortable coming back, but now that they’re here, they’re so excited every day.”
The 11,000-square-foot facility, located at 150 Jenckes Hill Road, offers more than 25 classes each week, in addition to various activities, presentations, trips and events, for those age 55 and older.
Some of the most popular weekly activities include mahjongg, Zumba, bingo, “sit and strengthen,” and arthritis classes.
“I absolutely love Zumba,” said Lincoln resident and member Vicki Sequin.
Pawtucket resident and fellow member, Eddy Seott, said “We really like all of the workout classes, especially with the instructor, Sue.”
Sequin and Seott are friends and ex-coworkers. The two joined the center together in 2018, and on average, say they visit the center about three times per week.
Durkin said that level of attendance is common throughout the Senior Center, but some members come daily.
“Rain or shine or snow, people show up,” she said. “I think a lot of our seniors are also members at other centers, since each one has different offerings. Even if they’re not here, I’d guess many of them are at the center every day.”
Durkin mentioned that some seniors will follow their favorite instructors to different centers.
Despite fitness classes being the most popular, Durkin said there is no shortage of members interested in craft classes. Currently, the center offers a watercolor class and a pastel class, as well as “open art,” which lends seniors a quiet place to do whatever kind of artwork they choose.
The center also recently held a drawing class, which Durkin said they might bring back. A special paint and sip event last week was also a success.
“It’s really whatever the members want. We try to listen to and please everyone, so if enough people request a class, we’ll try to accommodate that,” she said.
Aside from the weekly classes, the center is always offering unique presentations, such as house selling and decluttering, a Parkinson’s support group, a cooking demonstration from Blue Cross, and an afternoon movie.
Every class and most presentations and events are included with the membership fee, however trips and special events such as a “prom” are an additional cost.
Durkin said the cost of trips doesn’t stop seniors from signing up. In fact, she said most of the trips are fully booked and even have a wait list. A favorite trip among members is to watch the Boston Pops around Christmas.
For Lincoln residents, the yearly membership fee is $10, and free transportation is provided. For non-Lincoln residents, the membership fee is $15.
Though many members live in Lincoln, Durkin said seniors will travel to come specifically to the Lincoln Senior Center. Some members drive up to an hour to visit the center; one even lives on Cape Cod.
“It’s really great. It just shows that we’re doing something right,” said Durkin. “We get a lot of laughs and a lot of smiles. It’s fun and it’s all about the seniors.”
