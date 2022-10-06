LINCOLN – (Spoiler alert: If you plan to watch the new “Hocus Pocus 2” film on Disney+, you may want to do so before you read ahead. We don’t want to spoil any of the magic.)
Lincoln had more than its 15 minutes of fame in the new “Hocus Pocus” sequel, which opens with a dramatic shot of a blackbird soaring over Chase Farm Park, past the giant oak tree on the hill and into a small town.
Locals will recognize the colonial village right away, if they passed by or stopped in to visit the film set at the park last fall.
The Breeze broke the news in the summer of 2021 that Disney was scouting the park as a possible destination for filming.
The following fall, several colonial houses and props popped up at the park, which was made to resemble Salem circa 1653. That’s where, and when, “Hocus Pocus 2” begins: with a young witch named Winifred Sanderson storming through the muddy village.
You might remember the mud. Town Administrator Phil Gould certainly does: he had to postpone the post-parade festivities planned for Chase Farm Park that October due to substantial rainfall.
“Those puddles weren’t CGI,” he said with a laugh.
The film crews braved torrential rain that week to shoot scenes, laying down plywood so costumed extras could walk across a growing pit of mud at the entrance of the village and using heavy machinery to hover massive tarps over the set.
With a bit of movie magic, the village was made to appear much larger on-screen than the Lincoln set was. In reality, there were only about a half-dozen buildings constructed, and most of them were front facades or half-buildings.
The Lincoln village gets several minutes of screen time before Winifred and her sisters Mary and Sarah take off into the woods of Chase Farm. Much of the film takes place in a clearing in the forest, with those scenes shot inside the Cranston Street Armory in Providence.
There’s a scene in the movie when (spoiler alert) the sisters cast one of their first spells, lighting a house on fire. That stunt, you might recall, required the Fire Department to be on-site in the wee hours of the morning for what was considered a controlled burn.
Later in the film, in modern times, the village has become Salem’s Historic District, a mini tourist destination like Old Sturbridge Village or Plymouth Plantation.
Seeing Chase Farm on the big screen was thrilling, said Kathy Hartley. The park was once her grandfather’s land.
“I just keep saying: I know my ancestors, my grandfather would have loved this,” she said of the film. He was a big Disney fan, she said.
Hartley is president of the Friends of Hearthside, a nonprofit that offers programming at the historic Hearthside House next to Chase Farm. As such, she had a close view of the filming process as it unfolded, from the first day of set construction.
Hartley was invited to an early premiere of the film last Thursday in Warwick.
“I loved it,” she said. “It was a great night … it’s just a really warm feeling.”
Gould, who also attended the early premier, said it was very cool to see more than 15 minutes of Chase Farm in a Disney movie. It’s not his usual choice for a film genre, but he said it’s a very enjoyable, family-friendly film.
Hartley still can’t walk past the oak tree in the park “without feeling that sense that these buildings stood there for a couple of months,” she said of the set, which was dismantled after filming.
“They were there, and they disappeared,” she said. “It was a brief moment in time, but it forever changed the history of Chase Farm. We will always be associated with Disney – it’s another chapter in our history.”
Chase Farm isn’t the only Rhode Island location you might recognize in the film. Among them were:
Providence, including the Cranston Street Armory, home of the Forbidden Woods. The La Salle prep school and Brown University campuses were featured as Salem High School.
Historic properties in Federal Hill near Atwells Avenue are meant to be modern-day Salem, where the witches make a delightful trip to the apothecary, or Walgreens. Scenes of the Salem Scarefest were also shot here, and for those who have visited Salem in recent years – it’s pretty close to the real deal.
Spooky burial ground scenes were filmed at the Newman Cemetery in East Providence, with the Newman Congregational Church looming in the background.
South County also had its moment in the spotlight, with carnival scenes shot in Washington Square. The Magic Shop was built at North Kingstown’s Quonset Business Park.
BeWitched & BeDazzled deemed a success
Despite a forecast of rain and wind, thousands of people flocked to Chase Farm on Saturday for, as the Sanderson Sisters say, a day of “frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok.”
Many a story and fortune were told during last weekend’s BeWitched & BeDazzled, a fall-themed festival hosted by the Friends of Hearthside and the Town of Lincoln to celebrate Lincoln’s role in the “Hocus Pocus” film.
Proceeds from the festival will support Hearthside’s mission of preserving Great Road’s historic properties, and will offset the cost of hosting the event.
Four-thousand tickets were sold for the first-of-its-kind festival, though the weather kept some would-be attendees home and canceled a planned outdoor screening of the original “Hocus Pocus” movie – but planners said they saw over 3,500 people and may have been pretty close to 4,000.
“It was wonderful,” said Kathy Hartley of the Friends of Hearthside. “It went very well. I’d say it was quite a success.”
The weather was a bummer, but she said the fact that rain showers stopped and the wind died down in the late morning helped. The grounds were wet, but not muddy, so all entertainment besides the outdoor movie and a stilt-walker went on as-planned.
“This is exactly the weather we had when they filmed Hocus Pocus here,” she said.
Hartley said they had some cancellations on Friday, and reached out individually to people who had asked for a ticket if anyone canceled. “One by one, we released some of the tickets,” she said.
Hartley said there weren’t any major traffic jams during the festival, with a continuous flow of people riding the shuttle to and from Chase Farm and a satellite parking lot at the Community College of Rhode Island.
The entertainment was unrelenting, she said, and the main performance tent was filled the entire day with people watching a variety of performers.
“There was so much positive energy throughout the day. We had a great MC who was very upbeat and got everyone’s spirits up to start the day,” she said. From there, “Everyone was happy. The psychics were busy all day long, the hayrides were running, the kettle corn line was long – it worked out really well.”
“It was great,” agreed Town Administrator Phil Gould, who said everyone he asked during the event said they loved it.
“We knew it would be rain or shine, and it was a little wet, but the paths weren’t unpassable and people made the best of it,” he said. “People really had such a good time. I had so many positive interactions that day.”
An unexpected takeaway from the festival, he said, was that it was a great opportunity to work incident command, coordinating with parties like first responders and the Department of Public Works on transportation, road closures and other fast-changing circumstances.
