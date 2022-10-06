LINCOLN – (Spoiler alert: If you plan to watch the new “Hocus Pocus 2” film on Disney+, you may want to do so before you read ahead. We don’t want to spoil any of the magic.)

Lincoln had more than its 15 minutes of fame in the new “Hocus Pocus” sequel, which opens with a dramatic shot of a blackbird soaring over Chase Farm Park, past the giant oak tree on the hill and into a small town.

