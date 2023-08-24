LINCOLN – A recently released sex offender has been caught violating the terms of his parole, including the "shocking revelation," according to police, that he was using a "children-focused social media and gaming platform."
On Aug. 22, the Lincoln Police Department responded to a call for service leading to the identification and apprehension of Marcel Lavallee, age 71, a Level 3 sex offender living at 368 Old River Road in Manville.
Lavallee was identified as a person using a computer at the Lincoln Senior Center, sparking concerns among visitors.
Patrons had recognized Lavallee from a poster and promptly alerted Lincoln police.
Responding immediately to the report, detectives confirmed that Lavallee was indeed present and utilizing a computer at the center, in clear violation of his probation requirements that prohibited his use of such devices at the center.
Further investigation conducted by detectives revealed "a disturbing pattern of noncompliance with Lavallee's probationary terms, alongside troubling content especially considering his status as a sex offender," said police.
Lavallee had omitted the registration of several email and social media accounts, a direct contravention of regulations explicitly designed to safeguard against individuals with his background engaging in potentially harmful online interactions, particularly involving minors.
"A deeper inquiry into Lavallee's online activities yielded a shocking revelation," said police in a release. "He had been actively engaging on a children-focused social media and gaming platform, raising serious concerns about his intentions."
In response, Lavallee was promptly taken from the center and brought to Third District Court on criminal charges of violation of registration. The case will be transferred to the Superior Court due to his multiple probation violations.
Lavallee's history includes prior arrests for possession of child pornography and related offenses, "underscoring the necessity for continued vigilance and action to protect the community, especially its most vulnerable members, from potential harm," said police.
"The Lincoln Police Department extends its gratitude to the citizens and staff at the Lincoln Senior Center for their prompt response, which played a pivotal role in swiftly addressing this concerning incident," they added. "The department remains committed to its mission of ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and is resolute in its efforts to prevent the activities of individuals who seek to harm others, particularly the vulnerable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.