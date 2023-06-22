Gov. Dan McKee and Town Administrator Phil Gould signing the Learn 365 R.I. Municipal Compact on Tuesday, June 20. They are joined by the Lincoln Parks and Rec department, the Family Literacy Center, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island.
LINCOLN – Gov. Dan McKee and Town Administrator Phil Gould has signed the Learn 365 RI Municipal Compact, an initiative that aims to improve education statewide by providing learning opportunities for students beyond the 180-day school year.
“Through Learn 365, municipal leaders are stepping up and committing to prioritize learning every day,” said McKee.
The goal of Learn 365 is to catch Rhode Island up to Massachusetts testing standards by 2030.
Success will be measured in three ways: through The Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System, the number of students using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and student attendance rates.
Learn 365 RI will be available to students regardless of what type of school they attend.
Lincoln will receive a portion of the grants the state has set aside for the initiative. The exact amount of funding will soon be determined, and the town will receive the money in early fall.
Gould said the town will put the money toward improving the existing family literacy center in Manville and further strengthening their relationship with the Cumberland-Lincoln Boys & Girls Clubs.
Gould also said that he hopes to have resources that the Family Literacy Center offers available in the community of Lonsdale as well.
Though the funds won’t be available in time for this summer, Nickolas Rogers of the Boys & Girls Clubs said he is already working with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department to implement new ways of learning.
One way Parks and Recreation will do this is by integrating “Summer Brain Gains” into their summer program. According to BGCNRI, it is a “hands-on, minds-on, project-based program” encouraging learning in a new and fun way.
“By starting this summer, we’ll really be starting week 20 on week one when the funding comes through for next year,” said Rogers. “We are trying to achieve sustainability both economically and educationally, and to ensure that children are having fun while learning.”
McKee said he believes that with Lincoln’s existing resources, the town has already begun the process of promoting year-round education, saying “Lincoln can provide an example for other municipalities to follow.”
Gould said he is excited about the Learn 365 compact, and said he is constantly looking for ways to make different avenues of education available to all students in Lincoln.
