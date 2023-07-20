LINCOLN – On July 19, the town of Lincoln began its street repaving project on Great Road.
“We have several roads that need paving, and we want to get them done quickly,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould. “Some streets have to get done before others, that way they’re done before the school year begins.”
To avoid conflict with schools and school traffic, the section of Great Road between Anna Sayles Road and Simon Sayles Road is the first street to be repaved. For this same reason, the second street to be repaved will be the section of Wilbur Road between the new pavement line near Great Road and before the bridge over Route 146.
Gould said that much thought and planning went into deciding which roads will be repaved. Besides road conditions, Gould mentioned that the town had to consider several variables, such as the age of water and sewer lines underneath the road.
“The last thing we want is to repave a road and then a year later have it ripped up again because the sewer line needs to be replaced underneath,” he said.
If all goes according to plan, all of the roads intended to be repaved will be within the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Ideally, the project will be completed before December.
Other roads that are part of this repaving project are as follows:
• Woodward Road (between Old Louisquisset Pike and town line)
• King Phillip Road
• Ballou Avenue
• Grant Street, West Street, and Charles Street
• Wood Road (dead end off Progress Street)
• Blackstone Valley Place
• Commerce Street
The section of Powder Hill Road located between Carol Drive and Jenckes Hill Road will also be repaved. Gould noted that Rhode Island Energy recently paved part of this road, but the town is doing the rest.
At the Tuesday, July 25, Town Council meeting, Gould said an outside engineering firm will be presenting a pavement assessment to the council, and that anyone interested in this project should watch or attend the meeting to learn more.
“We’re trying to take a scientific approach to bettering the roads,” said Gould.
He recommends that residents check the town website lincolnri.gov or the “Town of Lincoln RI” Facebook page for updates regarding construction and road closures.
