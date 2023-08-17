LINCOLN – According to recent data, students at Lincoln Central Elementary school are happiest with the overall climate of their school, however districtwide, elementary students feel more negatively about their school experience compared to last year.
Student perceptions at two schools, Lonsdale and Northern, saw the biggest declines in favorability, though a school official cautions not to read too much into one year’s worth of data.
Each year, the Rhode Island Department of Education distributes surveys to elementary school students and teachers, middle and high school students and teachers, and student families across the state.
These surveys cover a variety of topics, and ask questions about school climate, school belonging, school safety, educational expectations, valuing school, teacher-student relationships and more. Each category includes multiple questions.
Data is collected at the end of each school year, then is compiled to show the school, district and statewide results, and how they compare to each other both this year and in past years.
In the spring, 681 Lincoln elementary school students in grades 3-5 were anonymously surveyed.
Central Elementary surveyed a total of 196 students, Saylesville surveyed 127 students, Lonsdale surveyed 156 students and Northern surveyed 202 students.
According to the data provided by RIDE, 61 percent of students in grades 3-5 across Rhode Island said that they believe their school climate to be positive.
School climate measures what students think of the overall social and learning environment of their school.
Lincoln as a district narrowly outperformed the state average, with 62 percent of students believing their school environment to be positive, a dip from last year’s responses, where 68 percent of Lincoln students voted that their social and learning environment is favorable.
Across the four elementary schools, 72 percent of Lincoln students said that they feel teachers are excited to be teaching, and 73 percent of students believe that there is a strong social connection between teachers and students within and beyond school.
Statewide, 75 percent of students believe there is a positive connection between teachers and students.
Last year, data showed that Lincoln students felt teachers were more consistently excited to be in the classroom, with 80 percent of students voting positively in 2022. Additionally, 76 percent of students felt they had a strong connection with their teachers last year.
Data shows that among the four elementary schools, Central has the best overall climate, according to students. Some 73 percent of students said they believe Central has a positive school climate, and 85 percent of students said the feel their teachers are excited to teach.
Some 79 percent of students at Central voted that they have a strong relationship with their teachers, an increase of 5 percent from last year.
Saylesville data trends closely behind Central, with 67 percent of students perceiving the school climate as positive. Last year, 63 percent of Saylesville students felt this way.
At Saylesville, 75 percent of students said they feel their teachers are excited to teach, and 77 percent of students said they feel they have a good relationship with their teachers in and outside of the classroom.
Like Saylesville’s school climate, the percentage has increased from last year, where 74 percent of students answered positively regarding their student-teacher relationship.
Northern Elementary saw a significant drop from past years regarding positive perception of school climate.
In 2021, 75 percent of Northern students voted that the school climate was positive, in 2022, 67 percent voted positively, and in 2023, only 59 percent of students said they perceive the school climate as positive.
Despite the drop in overall climate, 73 percent of Northern students said they feel their teachers are excited to be in the classroom, and 76 percent of students believe they have a strong bond with their teachers.
According to the RIDE data, Lonsdale students are the unhappiest with their overall school climate, with 49 percent of students saying they perceive the climate as favorable.
Since 2021, the percentage of Lonsdale students who said they believe the school climate to be positive has dropped almost 30 percent. In 2021, Lonsdale yielded results that closely mirrored Central, with 77 percent of students voting that the environment is positive.
Fifty-six percent of Lonsdale students said they believe their teachers are consistently excited to teach compared to last year, where 78 percent of students said they felt their teachers were excited to be at school.
The data reflects another significant difference between student-teacher relationships last year and student-teacher relationships this year.
Last year, 80 percent of Lonsdale students said they had a strong relationship with their teachers. In 2023, 56 percent of students voted that they had a strong bond with their teachers.
Lonsdale Principal Melissa Goho, the one school administrator to comment this week, said they take the SurveyWorks responses very seriously.
“When looking at data, it is important to look at trends over multiple years but also to also recognize that a one-year set of data and responses may not tell the full story of temporary factors present during a particular year,” she said.
Family responses at Lonsdale were more positive. The Breeze will report more on those numbers next week.
For a closer look at all responses across every category, visit ride.ri.gov/information-accountability/ri-education-data/surveyworks
