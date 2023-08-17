comparison chart

A chart comparing the 2023 responses from Lincoln students grades 3-5, the 2023 responses from students across RI grades 3-5, and the 2022 responses from Lincoln students grades 3-5. Across all categories, Lincoln students voted more negatively in 2023 than in 2022.

LINCOLN – According to recent data, students at Lincoln Central Elementary school are happiest with the overall climate of their school, however districtwide, elementary students feel more negatively about their school experience compared to last year.

Student perceptions at two schools, Lonsdale and Northern, saw the biggest declines in favorability, though a school official cautions not to read too much into one year’s worth of data.

