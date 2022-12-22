Food truck program
Buy Now

Celebrating a new food truck initiative at Lincoln High School on Monday are Joe Almond, chief of staff to Gov. McKee; Amanda Migneault, Family and Consumer Science teacher; Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos; Supt. of Schools Larry Filippelli; students Jayson Roy and Spencer Evans; LHS culinary teacher Frank DeCaro and LHS Principal Rob Mezzanotte.

LINCOLN – Students at Lincoln High School will be launching their own food truck project, taking their education on the road.

The food truck initiative came about last spring, when Lincoln became the first high school in the state to start piloting the state’s new Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) incubator program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.