LINCOLN – Students at Lincoln High School will be launching their own food truck project, taking their education on the road.
The food truck initiative came about last spring, when Lincoln became the first high school in the state to start piloting the state’s new Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) incubator program.
The basic goal is to help minority entrepreneurs secure a free MBE certification, opening up more opportunities for their future. Since the program launch, Supt. Larry Filippelli said Lincoln’s group has grown, “and so have our ideas.”
With the help of School Committee member Mario Carreno, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Tomas Avila from the Governor’s Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, “the food truck idea really took shape for our students at Lincoln High,” Filippelli said.
“When the idea for a food truck was hatched at our MBE meeting last spring, everyone’s eyes lit up with the thought that we could create a mobile classroom in the form of a food truck for our students in Lincoln,” he said. “This project is cross-curricular and intersects many different subjects to be a powerful learning tool for all of our students.”
Avila said the food truck initiative will “provide the opportunity to teach participating students, entrepreneurship, business development and management in the real world in a control scenario that will allowed them the ability to manage and grow future business endeavors successfully.”
The state will be providing funding to get the food truck program off the ground as part of a new “Menu for Success” entrepreneurship program.
“Rhode Island’s robust food industry is an opportunity to give minority business owners more seats at the table,” said the Council of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In 2020, Rhode Island’s food system accounted for more than 75,000 jobs and $4.2 billion in sales.
Filippelli said Lincoln is “laser-focused” on bringing the project to fruition. Lincoln is one of 13 districts set to benefit from the program.
“As principal, I am so excited for the potential of the food truck initiative at LHS,” said LHS principal Rob Mezzanotte. “In addition to adding to our proud school culture, this initiative will offer our students more opportunities to apply their learning, work collaboratively with peers, and find purpose and passion in their school experience. The benefits of this effort will be felt for years to come, and for that we are extremely grateful.”
School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho noted that it has been a priority of the School Committee to “complete Ferguson Field with appropriate concessions for years.”
“So, in addition to providing our students with tremendous learning opportunities, this food truck project will enhance our curriculum, while also enhancing athletic events for our fans and visitors, all at no cost to our taxpayers,” Goho said, adding that the truck will be branded with the Lincoln Lion logo and “reflect a great source of pride for our schools.”
Town Administrator Phil Gould said the town is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to supporting the initiative, commenting, “Over the past few years we have included food trucks at many of our community events. This will provide a venue where students can develop culinary, marketing and business skills while further enhancing the partnership between the town and school district.”
The food truck idea was born out of the new MBE Incubator program, which was officially launched with an announcement at LHS in May.
The minority business enterprise incubator is a joint program of the School Building Authority, Rhode Island Department of Education and the Rhode Island Department of Administration’s Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.