LINCOLN – Membership in the Future Business Leaders of America program at Lincoln High School increased threefold this year, sparking the creation of a new mentor program.
The mission of Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA, is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders through career preparation and leadership experiences.
Cheryl Murray, Lincoln’s FBLA advisor alongside Patrick Hanley, said the FBLA has always been a thriving organization at LHS, but due to the pandemic, it was difficult for students to participate.
“Now that we’re back in person, students have been excited to get involved in their community and prepare for their personal and professional lives by accessing opportunities and enhancing their leadership skills through various events,” she said.
On Friday, April 29, ten FBLA students, along with their advisors, attended a University of Rhode Island Northwoods Leadership Challenge Activity.
Murray said the idea for this team-building day came at the start of the year, when membership tripled to 75 students. This, along with the large number of seniors on the executive board, initiated a mentor-mentee program.
“Novice students were paired with veteran leaders to learn about the various positions and their applicable responsibilities. As a culminating event, the mentor-mentees participated in this Northwoods challenge event,” Murray explained.
Throughout the day, students participated in a variety of “low ropes” obstacles in what Murray described as “a beautiful outdoor wood setting.”
“The purpose of each activity was to have students solve various problems through communication and teamwork; ultimately, to test their limits and learn to become better leaders,” she said.
Lincoln’s FBLA vice president, Giuseppe Lisi, said, “We all practiced valuable skills to take with us throughout our future endeavors.”
Sophomore Addison Lowe said she became “much more comfortable working with students in all grades, and I feel like the communication between our executive board was enhanced greatly. I am excited to run for a higher position on the executive board and continue growing and working with my peers.”
Murray, who has been the FBLA advisor for 20 years, said she’s continually impressed each year by the students’ maturity and ability to develop or fine-tune the skills needed for success in college or the workforce.
“In this rather tumultuous world we live in, it is important to see how students can make a positive change,” she said.
Lincoln FBLA students who competed in the statewide FBLA competition in March earned the following awards:
- Aliza Chan placed first in Introduction to Business Concepts and Introduction to Business Procedure, and fourth in Introduction to Business Communications.
- Liliana Abramek earned second in Introduction to Business Procedure, while Destinee Santos placed fifth.
- Alakananda Krishnan placed second in the Job Interview category, as well as the Political Science category. Tyler Ogni placed third in Political Science.
- Tyler Lutz placed second in Business Calculations, and Krishnan placed fifth. Lutz placed fourth in Personal Finance. Krishnan and Lutz were also up for the National Who’s Who Award.
- Renee Asafo-Adejei placed fifth in Accounting 1, and Addison Lowe placed fifth in Introduction to Financial Math.
- Lincoln’s chapter newsletter also earned fifth place.
