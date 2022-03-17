LINCOLN — “Planning for the future while preserving the best of the past.”
That’s the town of Lincoln’s current slogan, though most residents probably couldn’t tell you that, and change could be coming soon.
The town is seeking suggestions for a new slogan to be used on its website marketing materials.
Town Administrator Phil Gould put out the call for slogan ideas last week. The town motto should be a maximum of 10 words, must be an original work of the participant, and shouldn’t have been used previously.
“A proud past ... a strong future,” has also been used in Lincoln in the past.
Ideas may be sent to Town Clerk Lillian Silva at lsilva@lincolnri.org until April 1. A committee of Town Hall employees will ultimately vote on the submissions.
“When we started talking about the design of the town’s new website, putting ideas for content forward and looking at branding for the town, we thought it might be good to have a fresh start with the slogan, too,” he said. He said he’s not sure where the current slogan came from, but it’s featured on some Lincoln letterheads.
A handful of ideas have been submitted to this point.
Gould said he’s excited about the new and improved website, which he said will be “extremely efficient and user-friendly.”
“It’s tough to discern some information on the website now,” he said. “With the upgrades, it will be easier to navigate and easier for town departments to share important information.”
He said the new site would also be more mobile friendly.
“One priority is that the different departments are able to update the site and keep their content current,” he said.
Residents will be able to sign up for specific notifications and alerts based on their interests.
The town is working with CivicPlus on the website. The company’s local portfolio includes municipal websites for Middletown, East Greenwich and South Kingstown.
Lincoln will also shift to CivicClerk for automated agenda and meeting management.
Gould said the new slogan will be featured prominently on the updated town website, which will roll out in a few months.
What are some other local town slogans?
• Burrillville’s is similar: “Embracing Our Past...Envisioning Our Future.”
• Central Falls rolled out a new slogan last September: “Diversity that Inspires,” which was intended to replace the unofficial nickname “The Comeback City.”
• The city of Cranston’s logo contains the Latin motto “dum vigilo curo,” which translates to “While I watch, I care.”
• The Cumberland motto is: Great History. Bright Future.
• Pawtucket’s slogan is “Join the Evolution.”
• The mayoral seal in East Providence contains the Latin phrase, “pro bono publico,” or “for the public good.”
• North Smithfield uses the tagline, “rich in history and community spirit.”
• Woonsocket’s motto is, “A City on the Move.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.