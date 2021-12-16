LINCOLN – The days of students rejoicing at the news of a snow day may be coming to an end in Lincoln.
The Lincoln School Department recently sought approval for five additional virtual/distance learning days, to be used for emergency school closures due to inclement weather.
To be clear though, not all snow days will be virtual days, Supt. Larry Filippelli told The Breeze this week.
“My thought on the issue is that each snow event is all about storm timing,” he said in an emailed response to two parents who reached out about the changes. “This is a challenge for every superintendent. If we know if there is a nor’easter or some other heavy storm coming in ahead of time, and we know we are going to cancel school as part of the plan, then it makes sense to have the day be virtual rather than just having the kids off for a ‘snow day’ and have to make it up in June.”
If a storm catches the School Department off-guard in the early hours of the morning, school is canceled without getting technology out to the students or proper preparation, Filippelli said they’d likely call a traditional snow day.
Essentially, he said they’d be testing out the option this year. Next year, the district may “make some alterations to the virtual weather days that are needed” while planning the calendar.
“Maybe we will reduce that number, maybe we will keep it at five. Some years we have many weather events, other years we have few. It’s too early to tell right now without having gone through it,” he said, adding that the school department may have an opportunity to balance out the ‘traditional’ snow days with virtual learning days in the future.
“I would also posit that students are likely more engaged on a virtual day in the winter that they have been prepped for in advance with technology and assignments than at the end of the school year in June when it’s hot and they are focused on getting out for summer,” he argued.
According to Lincoln’s application for additional virtual days, which was posted to the school department’s website, all students have access to technology in order to fully participate, and Wi-Fi is provided to families who do not have access to it on their own.
Mixed reviews on nixing snow days
Ahead of the meeting, Lincoln parent Nicole Fiero posted in a local community Facebook group asking for input from other Lincoln families on the change to count snow days as virtual distance learning days.
“My personal concern is as follows: we know our children are behind due to school disruptions since March 2020. We also know that virtual school is not a best-case scenario for learning, or for working families, particularly for our younger children,” she said.
Fiero addressed the School Committee on Monday during public comment, voicing her concern about the plan to add more virtual learning days.
“What is the instructional purpose of the additional virtual snow days?” she asked.
Fiero also asked whether the committee had considered that the individuals who helped make the decision to move to virtual snow days “may not represent all constituencies.”
The School Committee was unable to respond directly to either question, since the matter was not on the agenda, but officials said they would respond via email.
Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara did so, writing, “Our top priority is keeping students engaged in the process of learning during the winter months. This allows teachers to keep momentum and continue to build students’ stamina.”
“Starting and stopping, as you know, leads to gaps and sometimes going over information that was already presented. Canceling days in the winter impacts how students are able to progress through the scope and sequence of the curriculum. This has impacts on state testing as well as the PSATs, SATs, and AP exams,” he added.
McNamara also noted that the weather in late June can pose problems for learning.
“Students learn best when the classrooms are temperate. Our elementary schools are targeted for major HVAC upgrades to provide improved air circulation and temperatures more conducive to learning,” he said.
