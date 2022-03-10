LINCOLN — Thanks to a generous donation, the Friends of Hearthside will be able to open up Lincoln’s historic Moffett Mill to the public once again.
The Moffett Mill is one of the oldest surviving relics of the early industrialization of the Blackstone Valley. The town-owned property offers a unique glimpse into Lincoln’s past – but it’s almost completely inaccessible without a van to shuttle visitors there.
The mill is located just a few feet off Lincoln’s bustling Great Road, and there are no sidewalks leading down to it. It can’t be accessed from Chase Farm Park, because the Moshassuck River runs directly through the cellar of the building.
In 2018, a Woonsocket couple donated their 2006 van to the Friends of Hearthside, the local nonprofit that oversees several historic properties along Great Road, and the mill was opened to the public for the first time in years.
That was until a few months ago, when the van broke down during a paranormal event hosted by Brian Cano and Carl Johnson. The paranormal investigators had joked as they were heading down to the mill, saying, “hopefully we make it back” to the Hearthside mansion. They didn’t.
“It was Saturday night around 10 p.m., and a group of guests piled into the van and the thing wouldn’t start,” said Friends of Hearthside president Kathy Hartley.
With no way to access the building, Hartley was beginning to lose hope that the Moffett Mill would open again any time soon. While waiting to be repaired, the van’s catalytic converter was stolen.
“We were feeling kind of distraught,” she said.
Hartley’s faith was restored when Lincoln Tire & Auto agreed to do the repairs – to the tune of roughly $6,000 – at no cost to Hearthside.
Since the van is still aging, Hartley said the Friends of Hearthside will not withdraw its application for a Champlin Foundation grant to help purchase a new van.
In the meantime, Hartley said she’s grateful to the local business for their support, which will allow them to open the mill up for the first time this year on Sat., March 20 during a psychic abilities workshop event.
After a completely canceled 2020 season and an abbreviated season last year, Hartley said the Friends are excited to welcome people back to the Great Road historical campus this year.
“Thanks to Lincoln Tire & Auto’s sponsorship, we won’t miss a beat,” she said.
Hearthside won’t be open on March 20, since it’s undergoing window renovation, but will reopen to the public starting April 3 for its annual exhibit on 150 years of wedding traditions. For more information on Hearthside’s upcoming season and the events planned along Great Road this year, visit hearthsidehouse.org.
