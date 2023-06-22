LINCOLN – Lincoln is the next stop for the “Our Town” documentary series and community project from Rhode Island PBS.
The organization describes the “Our Town” series as “part documentary, part community builder, and part fundraiser,” and encourages Lincoln residents, business owners, schools and organizations to participate in the filming and storytelling.
Each edition of “Our Town” gives locals an opportunity to share local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs from their Rhode Island town. Lincoln will be the 17th installment of the series, and they will aim to highlight Lincoln’s unique experiences, untold stories and hidden gems. Rhode Island PBS stated that in the documentary, they hope to feature Chase Farm, Lincoln Woods, Hearthside House, Great Road, and Lincoln’s original split from Smithfield.
An informational meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m.
During that meeting, participants will learn more about the project and have the opportunity to discuss story ideas. The PBS staff will also outline the timetable and submission deadlines, and provide information on how to best film stories and submit footage. There are no restrictions on age or experience, and there is no cost or compensation to participate. According to the RI PBS website, “all you need is enthusiasm and love for your hometown.”
Participants are encouraged to shoot footage of any relevant event or story before Oct. 14. PBS will offer technical advice throughout the project and then edit the footage to create a documentary for broadcast and digital release.
“Our Town: Lincoln” is set to premiere next March.
