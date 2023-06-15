LINCOLN – After the success of last year’s farmers market, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has planned five more for this summer.
“Last year was the first time we hosted the farmers market, and it was great; better than expected, so we decided to plan five for this year,” said Grace Gervais, assistant director of Parks and Recreation.
The markets are scheduled on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to1 p.m. at Chase Farm, 667 Great Road in Lincoln. The first market is scheduled for June 24, then July 8, Aug. 5 and Aug. 26, and the last market will be on Sept. 9.
The dates are alternating with the summer concert series, so both events won’t fall on the same day.
At each market, there will be 10 to 13 vendors, including Butterfly Farm, Angel Farm and representatives of the town’s community garden, which will sell produce. There will be two vendors selling local honey and other bee-related products, several craft vendors with products such as wreaths and birdhouses, and WeRoast will be selling coffee.
Though they won’t be at the first market, a florist will be present at the other four, selling bouquets.
The markets are family-friendly events with plenty of parking, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
Dogs are allowed, however they must be leashed at all times.
Organizers advise that anyone planning to purchase goods at the market bring both cash and card, since vendors may only take one or the other.
The markets are dependent on good weather. In the event of rain, visit the town of Lincoln Parks and Recreation Facebook page for updates and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.