LINCOLN – Starting March 4, face coverings will only be recommended in Lincoln public schools, not required.
The change follows last week’s announcement that Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health plan to lift the statewide school mask mandate on March 4, allowing decisions about masking to be made by local school districts.
On Monday, the Lincoln School Committee voted unanimously to update its masking policy.
The policy regarding face coverings in school buildings was originally written by the committee back in September. That original policy stated that masks would be required in schools, in the absence of an executive order mandating masks.
That executive order eventually came through, so Lincoln didn’t need its own mask policy. With last week’s update from the state, Supt. Larry Filippelli said Lincoln needed to update its 2020 policy.
Federal guidelines still require masking on school buses.
“I’m sure folks will think that’s somewhat counter-intuitive, but there’s nothing we can do about it right now,” Filippelli said of the federal transportation guidelines.
School Committee member Staci Rapko said she’s received a lot of correspondence from parents, and acknowledged that the committee’s decision on masks “will never make everybody happy.”
“We sit up here doing the best we can for the students and their health and safety,” she said. “It’s a really difficult thing for us to be in this position.”
Rapko said that just because they’re reverting back to optional masking doesn’t mean they can’t change the policy again if needed.
“The public really needs to know that Dr. Filippelli is involved in every single conversation with professionals on this topic. There’s no past precedents for this … this is all new,” she said. “Please know our decision is based upon the professional guidance we’re given, and that we have positive intentions. This is not a political or emotional decision.”
Member Mary Anne Roll clarified that the face coverings are not necessarily “optional,” but “recommended,” an important distinction.
“We’re saying, based on our better understanding and advice at this time, that face coverings are still recommended,” she said.
Roll agreed that decisions on masking have been challenging for the district. Some schools still have vaccination rates of less than 50 percent, she said, adding, “it’s a reason to recommend masks.”
“Another important thing for families to consider is the protection that vaccines can provide,” she added.
School Committee Chairman Joseph Goho said the original mask policy was created during a time when the state was dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the fall.
“There were a lot of unknowns,” he said. “It made sense for the state to exercise its right to mandate masks at that time.”
Now, with vaccination rates rising and COVID-19 cases on the decline, Goho agreed that the policy change to recommend masks “feels appropriate for our students and staff, allowing individuals and their families the opportunity to make their own choice on this matter.”
