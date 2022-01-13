LINCOLN – Less than a month after the Lincoln School Department announced it would be testing out virtual snow days, the new program was officially initiated during last Friday’s snowstorm.
Close to 9.5 inches of snow were reported in parts of Lincoln, prompting school officials to close facilities and switch to online learning rather than cancel classes. It was something of a modified virtual learning day, mixing independent assignments and live check-ins.
Lincoln parent Nicole Fiero posted in local community groups online asking for input on the virtual day. Some parents said they were frustrated by the switch, commenting that Jan. 7 should have been a traditional day out of school, giving students a chance to be away from the screen.
Others said they preferred to have a modified virtual day so students won’t have to make up for the lost time in June. They said the workload was acceptable, giving students time to play outside or relax.
Fiero had appeared before the School Committee last month, when she asked school officials about the instructional purpose of a virtual snow day.
In an emailed response, Supt. Joseph Goho said it was about momentum.
Fiero was back before the committee on Monday night, again asking about the purpose of having another online day with “direct instruction for 20 minutes or 60 minutes.”
“There’s no research to support that a virtual day counts as an in-person day,” she said, adding that her concern “remains that the quality of a virtual snow day is not the same as in-person.”
She noted that 65 people weighed in with a like or comment on social media, and asked whether “community input is truly being valued” when half expressed their support for the policy and half were against it.
She asked if school officials might consider a compromise. Instead of having five virtual snow days, as allowed under Lincoln’s state-approved plan, she said they might have half virtual and half traditional snow days.
