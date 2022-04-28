LINCOLN – Back in 2015, Lincoln officials agreed to start capping gambling revenues received by Twin River Casino for being a host city. Since then, all revenues over $5.2 million have been placed in a separate reserve fund to be used for capital projects like road work and building upgrades.
“God forbid we fell below even $5.2 million, this reserve would supplement that money if it ever fell short,” said former Town Administrator Joe Almond in March of 2020.
If the casino closed for a day before COVID, Lincoln lost part of its stipend. It wasn’t a major concern until the facility was forced to close for an extended period at the start of the pandemic.
Casino revenues in Rhode Island were down 13.3 percent this month over pre-pandemic levels. While Lincoln became accustomed to earning more than $5.2 million annually in gambling funds before COVID, the pandemic has changed those expectations.
In response, Lincoln officials have opted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal pandemic relief money to replace lost revenue.
Lincoln is receiving a total of $6,572,064 in ARPA funds over two years.
The town reported “substantial” revenue losses from its share of casino money, which depleted Capital Fund #50 - the account that pays for most building and road upgrades in Lincoln.
The Town Council has authorized the transfer of $680,000 in ARPA funds to Capital Fund #50 to be used for the following:
• $150,000 for consulting services to help update the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Town Administrator Phil Gould said the document is long overdue for an update, having last been overhauled in 2003.
• Up to $530,000 to replace Department of Public Works vehicles. Officials are hoping to buy two Ford F-350 pickup trucks with plows, four Ford F-550 pickup trucks with plows, and two Ford F-550 dump body trucks with plows.
After a nasty February snow storm, Gould said six of Lincoln’s plows went down due to a variety of issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.