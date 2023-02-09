LINCOLN – Since 2017, The Women’s Development Corp. has been trying to build affordable housing as part of the Breakneck Hollow development. After a series of appeals, the town of Lincoln and Women’s Development Corp. will meet in Superior Court.
Initially, the Planning Board denied WDC’s comprehensive permit and master plan for 44 units of low- and moderate-income housing off Breakneck Hill Road. This was due to concerns over traffic, density and sewer connections.
On Jan. 11, the written decision by the State Housing Appeals Board, SHAB, reversing the Planning Board’s denial of the Women’s Development Corp.’s affordable housing application, was filed.
Upon the SHAB decision being filed, the Town Council voted to support the position of the Planning Board and directed the town solicitor to appeal the SHAB decision. The town appealed SHAB’s decision to Superior Court on Jan. 30. SHAB filed its answer to the appeal in Superior Court.
This is the beginning stage of the case. The next step is for SHAB to file the certified record in Superior Court.
Stone Creek Condominiums, neighbors to the proposed Breakneck Hollow development, were working alongside Lincoln to halt the progression of the project. Stone Creek will not be joining the town in Superior Court after having made an undisclosed agreement with the WDC.
The issue the Planning Board has with this project is not the implementation of affordable housing, but the location of this proposed development.
“The town of Lincoln recognizes the importance of providing affordable housing opportunities,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould. “Currently, we are working with developers to increase our affordable housing stock. When doing so, there are factors that need to be considered, like utility infrastructure and traffic impact. In the case of the Breakneck Hollow project, these were the driving concerns that led the Planning Board to deny the comprehensive permit originally.”
Gould said he is in full support of affordable housing being built at Lincoln Memorial School and the Saylesville Mill, and feels these will be safer, more appropriate locations for those looking to move to Lincoln as well as current Lincoln residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.